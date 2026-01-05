Iconic 80s detective drama hailed as 'masterpiece' is coming to Netflix

Calling all detective drama fans! The iconic ITV drama, Agatha Christie's Poirot, which has been hailed as a "masterpiece" by beloved fans, is coming to Netflix.

The long-running series, based on the Queen of Crime Agatha Christie's famous crime novel series, stars Sir David Suchet as private investigator Hercule Poirot – a role which earned him a BAFTA nomination in 1991.

The show, which ran for 13 seasons between 1989 and 2013, is currently sitting in Netflix's 'Worth the Wait' section. So while a release date has yet to be announced, Netflix users shouldn't have to wait too much longer until the Art Deco-era mystery series arrives on their TV screens.

While you wait for the show's release, find out all you need to know, including whether leading star Sir David would ever return to the role.

WATCH: Sir David Suchet reveals the reason why he almost didn't portray the detective

What is Agatha Christie's Poirot about?

The series follows Belgian detective Hercule Poirot as he solves a range of complex crimes in 1930s England. The ITVX logline reads: "He's the super sleuth with a sharp mind and a peculiar manner who doggedly deduces the truth behind the crimes."

© ITV/Shutterstock David Suchet stars as Hercule Poirot in ITV's Poirot

The drama is often hailed as one of the best detective shows of all time, thanks to Sir David's excellent portrayal of Poirot, embodying the iconic literary character's quirks and nuances in this faithful adaptation. Plus, its timeless storytelling, classic whodunnit plots and the detailed and authentic 1930s backdrop make the show a joy to watch.

Who stars in the series?

Sir David Suchet leads the cast in the titular role. He's joined by Hugh Fraser (Edge of Darkness) as Captain Arthur Hastings, Pauline Moran (A Little Chaos) as Felicity Lemon and Philip Jackson (Sherwood, The Day of the Jackal) as Inspector James Japp.

Other cast members include David Yelland (The Crown) as George and Zoë Wanamaker (Bergerac) as Ariadne Oliver.

© ITV/Shutterstock The series ran for 13 seasons

The series has welcomed a number of major stars over the years, who have made guest appearances, including Emily Blunt, Michael Fassbender and Jessica Chastain.

What viewers have said about the show

Agatha Christie's Poirot is a favourite among drama fans, who have hailed the show as a "masterpiece" and an "excellent" series, with many commenting on Sir David's portrayal of the character.

One person hailed the show as a "wonderful, unmissable series," adding: "The scripts are always well written, the stories are intriguing, and the characters fairly complex."

A second fan praised the show's meticulous adaptation of Christie's novels, adding: "This unforgettable television series, which has spanned almost twenty years, is one of my favorites and one of the best TV series ever, in my opinion."

© ITV/Shutterstock The show is coming to Netflix soon

How to watch the show

The series comes to Netflix soon, with a release date yet to be confirmed. If you can't wait until then, all 13 seasons are available to stream on ITVX now.

What Sir David has said about reprising his role as Poirot?

Sadly, Sir David has ruled out reprising the iconic role due to his age.

Speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival in October last year, the 79-year-old actor said that while he would have loved to return to the character on the big screen, he won't be reprising the character in any new adaptations.

© Getty David Suchet has ruled out returning to the role

"When I finished in 2013, I would have loved, and I really mean this, I would have loved to see if I could then, even though I died, I would resurrect him," said the actor. "I'd love to have had one movie on the main screen, I'd loved to have had that experience, purely technically and also to explore that.

"Now, I think, no, I can’t see how at my age now and what I have done in the body of work for Poirot, I can’t see myself now actually getting into another story by anybody else."

Sir David continued: "I was asked to be in other adaptations by other writers who wrote Poirot books. But the title of my series was Agatha Christie's Poirot and because it was Agatha Christie's Poirot I still have that loyalty. And no, I won't be in any other adaptations."