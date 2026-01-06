Corriedale viewers can't get over 'the best soap episode ever' – but will there be more?

Soap fans have hailed the Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover episode as "iconic", with many describing the special as one of the best soap episodes ever. The two ITV programmes joined forces in an episode that aired on Monday 5 January, which saw the residents of Weatherfield come face-to-face with their Yorkshire neighbours during a fatal collision on the M62.

The crossover episode was filmed across three weeks in October last year, including a 12-night shoot, resulting in an action-packed episode of drama, secrets, lies, injuries and shock deaths.

© ITV Corriedale aired on Monday 5 January

The hour-long episode has gone down a storm with viewers, but can we expect more Corriedale in the future? Keep reading to find out all we know.

What have viewers said about Corriedale?

The show has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers, with many hailing the episode as the "best" soap episode. One person wrote on X: "Thank You for @itvcorrie and @emmerdale. Crossover episode it was the best thing I ever watched," while another added: "Corriedale was ICONIC! One of the best soap episodes ever. Congrats to all involved."

© ITV Daniel Brocklebank as Billy Mayhew in Corriedale

WATCH: The trailer for Corriedale

A third viewer penned: "That's what you call Soap TV at its best. #Corriedale delivered. Enjoyed that from start to finish," while another called for more crossover episodes, adding: "Wow that was an absolute movie!!! #Emmerdale setting the scene followed by an epic #CoronationStreet then to finalise on #Corriedale absolutely ICONIC!! We need more."

Will there be more Corriedale?

Iain MacLeod, the executive producer of both Emmerdale and Coronation Street and the creative mind behind the crossover, has said there are no current plans to make Corriedale a permanent fixture.

© ITV The residents of Weatherfield came face-to-face with their Yorkshire neighbours in the episode

"People love Corrie and people love Emmerdale and they are distinct entities and they have their own tone and voice and sense of humour and their own way of telling stories but they wouldn't together blend long term, brilliant to bring them together for this but there are no plans to do anything similar in the future," he told Metro.

Soap power hour

While there are no current plans for more Corriedale, the episode kicks off a new schedule for Coronation Street and Emmerdale in what ITV is calling a soap "power hour". Emmerdale will air at 8pm followed by Coronation Street at 8.30pm every weeknight, with both shows available to stream from 7am on ITVX.