Disney+ adds 'mind-bending' 8-part thriller that everyone missed in 2020

If you're anything like me, one of the first things you want to do in a new year is absolutely devour a new series. In my opinion, the best kind are ones that make you think, but are still relatively short. Step forward, Devs.

Released back in 2020 on FX, the show follows Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), who starts working at a quantum computing company, Amaya. However, it's revealed that she has ulterior motives for joining the firm as her boyfriend, Sergei Pavlov (Karl Glusman), died on his first day at the business.

The synopsis reads: "Devs is an FX limited series that focuses on a young software engineer named Lily Chan who works for Amaya, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley. After her boyfriend Sergei's apparent suicide, Lily suspects foul play and begins to investigate.

"She quickly realizes that all roads lead to Forest, Amaya's enigmatic CEO, and Devs, the company's secret development division. In Lily's quest to discover the truth, she uncovers a technology-based conspiracy that could change the world."

Fans in the UK were initially able to watch the series on BBC 2, but following its exit from the streaming service, it's now available on Disney+.

What did fans make of Devs?

Devs was critically acclaimed upon its release back in 2020, with particular praise singled out for its cinematography and soundtrack; the series received four Emmy nominations, all for technical aspects.

Speaking about the series, one viewer mused: "Ponderous. Strange. Tense. Artistic. It's a brilliant piece of filmmaking that won't appeal to everyone. But if you like thoughtful sci-fi with strong drama and plot twists, this is for you. A bit of Kubrick meets Nolan."

A second added: "I think Devs is quickly becoming my favourite series, and it has only just begun. Alex Garland's writing and direction are on point. The cinematography was amazing, every frame a painting. Casting is on point and the actors are believable in their roles. Loving Nick Offerman's range as we see him in a more dramatic role."

Meanwhile, a third shared: "Brilliant is too weak of a word for this show," and a fourth posted: "I was looking forward for anything new from Alex Garland because I liked everything he has done and I wasn't disappointed! It is mind bending and thrilling."

© Alamy Stock Photo Fans and critics were wowed by the series

The Guardian's Benjamin Lee gave the series a three-star review, penning: "Devs is a show made on a large, seemingly expensive scale, encompassing high highs and low lows, the good and the bad and, by the end, the everything – and as such, it works and it doesn't, aiming high and not quite landing, trying to reboot the game but giving it a slight update instead."

Meet the cast

© Alamy Stock Photo Sonoyo leads the cast Sonoyo Mizuna Sonoya leads the cast as Lily Chan. Before appearing on the show, the 39-year-old actress was known for Crazy Rich Asians and Maniac. She has since starred in House of the Dragon.



© Alamy Stock Photo Nick is very different from his Parks and Recreation days Nick Offerman Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman appears in the show as the enigmatic Forest, who runs Amaya. The 55-year-old is also known for Fargo, Pam & Tommy and The Last Of Us.



© Alamy Stock Photo Jin is known for his theatre roles Jin Ha Jin features in the show as Jamie, Lily's ex-boyfriend and cybersecurity expert. Since 2022, Jin has starred in Pachinko and Only Murders in the Building, and he's also had a long stage career, including roles in Hamilton and Jesus Christ Superstar.



© Alamy Stock Photo Zach played the head of security Zach Grenier Joining the main cast as head of security, Kenton, is Zach. The star is known for appearing in the likes of Fight Club, Deadwood and The Good Wife.



© Alamy Stock Photo Stephen rose to fame in the 1980s Stephen McKinley Henderson After starring in the likes of The Killing Floor and Law & Order, Stephen joined the cast of Devs as Stewart, who works on the Devs team.



© Alamy Stock Photo Cailee also joined the cast Caillie Spaeny Cailee features in the show as Lyndon, a fellow member of the Devs team. The star has appeared in the likes of Pacific Rim Uprising, Bad Times at the El Royale and Civil War.



© Alamy Stock Photo Karl's character propelled the plot Karl Glusman Karl played Lily's boyfriend, Sergei, who mysteriously dies on his first day working with the Devs team. Karl is known for roles in Nocturnal Animals, Above Suspicion and The Running Man.



© Alamy Stock Photo Alison rounded out the cast Alison Pill Alison plays Katie, the chief designer of the Devs team. She has previously starred in the likes of Midnight in Paris, American Horror Story and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.



Show like Devs

