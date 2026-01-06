Disney+ adds 'mind-bending' 8-part thriller that everyone missed in 2020

Back in 2020, FX released sci-fi mindbender Devs, and now the drama can be found on Disney+, and it's the ultimate start of year binge

Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
If you're anything like me, one of the first things you want to do in a new year is absolutely devour a new series. In my opinion, the best kind are ones that make you think, but are still relatively short. Step forward, Devs.

Released back in 2020 on FX, the show follows Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), who starts working at a quantum computing company, Amaya. However, it's revealed that she has ulterior motives for joining the firm as her boyfriend, Sergei Pavlov (Karl Glusman), died on his first day at the business.

The synopsis reads: "Devs is an FX limited series that focuses on a young software engineer named Lily Chan who works for Amaya, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley. After her boyfriend Sergei's apparent suicide, Lily suspects foul play and begins to investigate.

"She quickly realizes that all roads lead to Forest, Amaya's enigmatic CEO, and Devs, the company's secret development division. In Lily's quest to discover the truth, she uncovers a technology-based conspiracy that could change the world."

WATCH: See the trailer for Devs

Fans in the UK were initially able to watch the series on BBC 2, but following its exit from the streaming service, it's now available on Disney+.

What did fans make of Devs?

Devs was critically acclaimed upon its release back in 2020, with particular praise singled out for its cinematography and soundtrack; the series received four Emmy nominations, all for technical aspects.

Speaking about the series, one viewer mused: "Ponderous. Strange. Tense. Artistic. It's a brilliant piece of filmmaking that won't appeal to everyone. But if you like thoughtful sci-fi with strong drama and plot twists, this is for you. A bit of Kubrick meets Nolan."

A second added: "I think Devs is quickly becoming my favourite series, and it has only just begun. Alex Garland's writing and direction are on point. The cinematography was amazing, every frame a painting. Casting is on point and the actors are believable in their roles. Loving Nick Offerman's range as we see him in a more dramatic role."

Meanwhile, a third shared: "Brilliant is too weak of a word for this show," and a fourth posted: "I was looking forward for anything new from Alex Garland because I liked everything he has done and I wasn't disappointed! It is mind bending and thrilling."

Fans and critics were wowed by the series

The Guardian's Benjamin Lee gave the series a three-star review, penning: "Devs is a show made on a large, seemingly expensive scale, encompassing high highs and low lows, the good and the bad and, by the end, the everything – and as such, it works and it doesn't, aiming high and not quite landing, trying to reboot the game but giving it a slight update instead."

Meet the cast

Sonoyo leads the cast

Sonoyo Mizuna

Sonoya leads the cast as Lily Chan. Before appearing on the show, the 39-year-old actress was known for Crazy Rich Asians and Maniac. She has since starred in House of the Dragon.

Nick is very different from his Parks and Recreation days

Nick Offerman

Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman appears in the show as the enigmatic Forest, who runs Amaya. The 55-year-old is also known for Fargo, Pam & Tommy and The Last Of Us.

Jin is known for his theatre roles

Jin Ha

Jin features in the show as Jamie, Lily's ex-boyfriend and cybersecurity expert. Since 2022, Jin has starred in Pachinko and Only Murders in the Building, and he's also had a long stage career, including roles in Hamilton and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Zach played the head of security

Zach Grenier

Joining the main cast as head of security, Kenton, is Zach. The star is known for appearing in the likes of Fight Club, Deadwood and The Good Wife.

Stephen rose to fame in the 1980s

Stephen McKinley Henderson

After starring in the likes of The Killing Floor and Law & Order, Stephen joined the cast of Devs as Stewart, who works on the Devs team.

Cailee also joined the cast

Caillie Spaeny

Cailee features in the show as Lyndon, a fellow member of the Devs team. The star has appeared in the likes of Pacific Rim Uprising, Bad Times at the El Royale and Civil War.

Karl's character propelled the plot

Karl Glusman

Karl played Lily's boyfriend, Sergei, who mysteriously dies on his first day working with the Devs team. Karl is known for roles in Nocturnal Animals, Above Suspicion and The Running Man.

Alison rounded out the cast

Alison Pill

Alison plays Katie, the chief designer of the Devs team. She has previously starred in the likes of Midnight in Paris, American Horror Story and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Show like Devs

Sci-fi is my favourite genre with its endless possibilities, and the dystopian show is perfect for fans who enjoy morally grey tech-led plots. If you're a fan of the below three shows, then I reckon you will be a fan of Devs.

  1. Severance. While Severance has divided the HELLO! office, there's no denying that Dan Erickson's corporate dystopia has captured the imagination of millions around the world. The setting of the two shows is incredibly similar, with the more you learn about each corporation, the more questions you end up having.
  2. Dark. Netflix's German-language drama was a smash hit in 2017, even earning Stephen King as a fan.  Set in a small town, with a 'curse' that follows different generations of the same families, there's a tension that keeps you on your toes instead of cheap jump scares. And with multiple story threads all inter-linking, there's a perfect synergy with Devs.
  3. The Last of Us. Love Nick Offerman? The star delivers another dark performance in The Last of Us, with the actor playing Bill in the show's most heartbreaking episode. The bottle episode was one of the best episodes in the season and shows Nick's incredible acting range.
