Disney+ adds 'mind-bending' 8-part thriller that everyone missed in 2020

If you're anything like me, one of the first things you want to do in a new year is absolutely devour a new series. In my opinion, the best kind are ones that make you think, but are still relatively short. Step forward, Devs.
Released back in 2020 on FX, the show follows Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno), who starts working at a quantum computing company, Amaya. However, it's revealed that she has ulterior motives for joining the firm as her boyfriend, Sergei Pavlov (Karl Glusman), died on his first day at the business.
The synopsis reads: "Devs is an FX limited series that focuses on a young software engineer named Lily Chan who works for Amaya, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley. After her boyfriend Sergei's apparent suicide, Lily suspects foul play and begins to investigate.
"She quickly realizes that all roads lead to Forest, Amaya's enigmatic CEO, and Devs, the company's secret development division. In Lily's quest to discover the truth, she uncovers a technology-based conspiracy that could change the world."
Fans in the UK were initially able to watch the series on BBC 2, but following its exit from the streaming service, it's now available on Disney+.
What did fans make of Devs?
Devs was critically acclaimed upon its release back in 2020, with particular praise singled out for its cinematography and soundtrack; the series received four Emmy nominations, all for technical aspects.
Speaking about the series, one viewer mused: "Ponderous. Strange. Tense. Artistic. It's a brilliant piece of filmmaking that won't appeal to everyone. But if you like thoughtful sci-fi with strong drama and plot twists, this is for you. A bit of Kubrick meets Nolan."
A second added: "I think Devs is quickly becoming my favourite series, and it has only just begun. Alex Garland's writing and direction are on point. The cinematography was amazing, every frame a painting. Casting is on point and the actors are believable in their roles. Loving Nick Offerman's range as we see him in a more dramatic role."
Meanwhile, a third shared: "Brilliant is too weak of a word for this show," and a fourth posted: "I was looking forward for anything new from Alex Garland because I liked everything he has done and I wasn't disappointed! It is mind bending and thrilling."
The Guardian's Benjamin Lee gave the series a three-star review, penning: "Devs is a show made on a large, seemingly expensive scale, encompassing high highs and low lows, the good and the bad and, by the end, the everything – and as such, it works and it doesn't, aiming high and not quite landing, trying to reboot the game but giving it a slight update instead."
Show like Devs
Sci-fi is my favourite genre with its endless possibilities, and the dystopian show is perfect for fans who enjoy morally grey tech-led plots. If you're a fan of the below three shows, then I reckon you will be a fan of Devs.
- Severance. While Severance has divided the HELLO! office, there's no denying that Dan Erickson's corporate dystopia has captured the imagination of millions around the world. The setting of the two shows is incredibly similar, with the more you learn about each corporation, the more questions you end up having.
- Dark. Netflix's German-language drama was a smash hit in 2017, even earning Stephen King as a fan. Set in a small town, with a 'curse' that follows different generations of the same families, there's a tension that keeps you on your toes instead of cheap jump scares. And with multiple story threads all inter-linking, there's a perfect synergy with Devs.
- The Last of Us. Love Nick Offerman? The star delivers another dark performance in The Last of Us, with the actor playing Bill in the show's most heartbreaking episode. The bottle episode was one of the best episodes in the season and shows Nick's incredible acting range.