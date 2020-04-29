Devs: Everything you need to know about BBC Two's sci-fi show Find out more about Nick Offerman's sci-fi series

The new BBC Two show Devs has become a surprise hit - with fans praising the creepy sci-fi series. Ahead of the latest episode on television on Wednesday night, we have looked into everything you need to know about Nick Offerman's latest offering - from the cast to the soundtrack...

Who is in the Devs cast?

The cast is full of famous faces with some seriously impressive films and TV shows under their belt. The series is led by Nick Offerman, who plays Forest. Nick is perhaps best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the comedy series, Parks and Recreation. Meanwhile, Crazy Rich Asians star Sonoya Mizuno plays Lily Chan, Hamilton star Jin Ha plays Jamie, and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress Alison Pill plays Katie. Find out more about the amazing cast here.

What is BBC Two's Devs about?

The miniseries follows Lily Chan, a computer engineer who is determined that the mysterious company Devs was responsible for the disappearance of her boyfriend, Sergei, leading her down a rabbit hole into Forest's world - that was doing much more than she could ever imagine.

The latest episode is out on Wednesday

Speaking about the series, creator Alex Garland explained: "[It] started with two things. One was getting my head around this principle of determinism, which basically says everything that happens in the world is based on cause and effect. That has all kinds of implications of us: it takes away free will. And if you had a computer powerful enough, you could predict the future and understand the past."

Is the Devs soundtrack available?

Fans have praised the season one soundtrack, which is a mixture of original music by Ben Salisbury and Geoff Burrow as well as plenty of songs that already exist. While there is yet to be an official soundtrack, one or two fans have put together the tunes on Spotify playlists for your listening enjoyment!

How many Devs episodes are there?

The miniseries has eight episodes in total, and recently finished airing in the US - so careful while looking at spoilers online in case you get more than you bargained for! You can of course catch up with the series so far on BBC iPlayer, and check out the trailer here...

Where is Devs filmed?

Although the film is set in the US, did you notice some scenes looking a little bit familiar? Filming took place in the Cathedral Quarry in the Lake District, as well as in Santa Cruz and Marin County in California.