SAG's Actor Awards 2026 nominees: Full list announced by Heated Rivalry star

The 2026 SAG Awards may now be known as the 2026 Actor Awards but their significance remains unchanged, with more than 120,000 SAG-AFTRA performers eligible to vote and influence the upcoming Oscar race — which may have now shifted.

One Battle After Another remains the early frontrunner with an A-list cast, and it broke SAG history with seven nods, featuring in all six categories and twice in Supporting Male; Shakespeare in Love (1998), Chicago (2002), Doubt (2008), The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) and Wicked (2024) all received five.

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another

Kate Hudson and Emma Stone both scored nods for Female Actor in a Leading Role, while Amy Madigan and Odessa A'Zion are now names to watch in Supporting, especially after Amy scooped the Critics Choice Awards.

Ethan Hawke's work in Blue Moon has also scored him a nod in Male Actor in a Leading Role, alongside favorites Timothee Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons; Jesse and Emma's nominations are surprising as their film Bugonia has been lingering outside of most of the conversation.

The film categories of the Actor Awards have been a bellwether for the rest of the awards season for decades; only four films in 30 years have won the Best Picture award at the Oscars without earning a nomination from the SAG voters. That makes this category incredibly important and a reliable indicator of where the vibes lie for the acting branch.

In the TV categories, there was a major snub for The Pitt's Katherine LaNasa, who was left out of the Female Actor in a Drama Series category, with two spots going to The White Lotus' Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood.

Heated Rivalry breakout star Connor Storrie announced the nominations alongside Abbott Elementary's Janelle James on Wednesday, January 7.

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA will stream live globally on Netflix Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Film Categories

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Michael B. Jordan in Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet

Leonardo DiCaprio

Ethan Hawke

Michael B Jordan

Jesse Plemons

© Focus Features Jesse kidnaps the CEO of a pharmaceutical company in Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley

Rose Byrne

Kate Hudson

Chase Infiniti

Emma Stone

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in Hamnet

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton

Benicio del Toro

Jacob Elordi

Paul Mescal

Sean Penn

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A'Zion

Amy Madigan

Ariana Grande

Wunmi Mosaku

Teyana Taylor

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Television Categories

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown

Billy Crudup

Walton Goggins

Gary Oldman

Noah Wyle

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz

Adam Brody

Ted Danson

Seth Rogen

Martin Short

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower

Parker Posey

Keri Russell

Rhea Seehorn

Aimee Lou Wood

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn

Catherine O'Hara

Jenna Ortega

Jean Smart

Kristin Wiig

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman

Owen Cooper

Stephen Graham

Charlie Hunnam

Matthew Rhys

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes

Erin Doherty

Sarah Snook

Christine Tremarco

Michelle Williams

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Andor

Landman

The Last of Us

Squid Game

Stranger Things