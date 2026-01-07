SAG's Actor Awards 2026 nominees: Full list announced by Heated Rivalry star

The 2026 SAG Awards may now be known as the 2026 Actor Awards but their significance remains unchanged, with more than 120,000 SAG-AFTRA performers eligible to vote and influence the upcoming Oscar race — which may have now shifted.
One Battle After Another remains the early frontrunner with an A-list cast, and it broke SAG history with seven nods, featuring in all six categories and twice in Supporting Male; Shakespeare in Love (1998), Chicago (2002), Doubt (2008), The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) and Wicked (2024) all received five.
Kate Hudson and Emma Stone both scored nods for Female Actor in a Leading Role, while Amy Madigan and Odessa A'Zion are now names to watch in Supporting, especially after Amy scooped the Critics Choice Awards.
Ethan Hawke's work in Blue Moon has also scored him a nod in Male Actor in a Leading Role, alongside favorites Timothee Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons; Jesse and Emma's nominations are surprising as their film Bugonia has been lingering outside of most of the conversation.
The film categories of the Actor Awards have been a bellwether for the rest of the awards season for decades; only four films in 30 years have won the Best Picture award at the Oscars without earning a nomination from the SAG voters. That makes this category incredibly important and a reliable indicator of where the vibes lie for the acting branch.
In the TV categories, there was a major snub for The Pitt's Katherine LaNasa, who was left out of the Female Actor in a Drama Series category, with two spots going to The White Lotus' Parker Posey and Aimee Lou Wood.
Heated Rivalry breakout star Connor Storrie announced the nominations alongside Abbott Elementary's Janelle James on Wednesday, January 7.
The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA will stream live globally on Netflix Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
Film Categories
Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Male Actor in a Leading Role
Timothee Chalamet
Leonardo DiCaprio
Ethan Hawke
Michael B Jordan
Jesse Plemons
Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley
Rose Byrne
Kate Hudson
Chase Infiniti
Emma Stone
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Miles Caton
Benicio del Toro
Jacob Elordi
Paul Mescal
Sean Penn
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Odessa A'Zion
Amy Madigan
Ariana Grande
Wunmi Mosaku
Teyana Taylor
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Television Categories
Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus
Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown
Billy Crudup
Walton Goggins
Gary Oldman
Noah Wyle
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz
Adam Brody
Ted Danson
Seth Rogen
Martin Short
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Britt Lower
Parker Posey
Keri Russell
Rhea Seehorn
Aimee Lou Wood
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kathryn Hahn
Catherine O'Hara
Jenna Ortega
Jean Smart
Kristin Wiig
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Jason Bateman
Owen Cooper
Stephen Graham
Charlie Hunnam
Matthew Rhys
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Claire Danes
Erin Doherty
Sarah Snook
Christine Tremarco
Michelle Williams
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things