Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Most emotional SAG Awards moments, from Nicole Kidman to Mahershala Ali
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Most emotional SAG Awards moments, from Nicole Kidman to Mahershala Ali

The 30th SAG Awards will take place on February 24

2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman, winner for Outstanding Female Actor in a in a Television Movie or Miniseries in the General Photo Room at the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards at theLos Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Sunday, January 21, 2018
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior WriterNew York
Share this:

It's the middle of awards season, and next on the docket is the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will reward the best of the movie and TV industry's leading performers.

While actors are inherently emotional beings, sometimes, the waterworks just kick in, and powerful and tear-jerking moments take center stage.

Ahead of Saturday's SAG Awards, here are five of the most emotional Screen Actors Guild Awards moments of all time…

Recommended videoYou may also likePast SAG Awards Highlights

Nicole Kidman applauding her predecessors

Actor Nicole Kidman accepts the award for 'Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series' onstage during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images

At the 24th SAG Awards in 2018, Nicole Kidman took home top honors for her performance in Big Little Lies, and thanked not only her fellow nominees, but also the actresses who came before her.

Mentioning Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley MacLaine, and many more, the actress, aged 50 at the time, commended the fact that "our careers today can go beyond 40 years old" and encouraged producers to put money and passion behind the stories of women.

MORE: Nicole Kidman stuns in unearthed first red carpet photos – and she looks exactly the same

Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette assert "time's up"

Actors Marisa Tomei (L) and Rosanna Arquette speak onstage during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette, who presented Nicole's category, shared a powerful statement at the show that reflected its overall message of "Time's Up" in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

The pair saluted all the women who broke their silence on Harvey Weinstein's misconduct, as Rosanna, one of the first to publicly do so, choked up while praising stars like Ashley Judd, Daryl Hannah, and Mira Sorvino and stating that "so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman, and Selena Gomez: The 2024 SAG Awards snubs and surprises

Mahershala Ali reflects

Actor Mahershala Ali accepts the award for Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Moonlight,' onstage during the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images

In 2017, at the 23rd SAG Awards, Mahershala Ali picked up his first trophy for Moonlight and reflected on the election of Donald Trump to the office of POTUS, which happened mere weeks prior.

Commenting on his intended Muslim ban, he shared his own story of conversion to Islam after growing up in a Christian household, he encouraged listeners to see the "texture" of people different from each other instead of "going to war."

FASHION: The best SAG Awards red carpet moments of all time

The women of Hidden Figures hidden no more

Actors Kirsten Dunst, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson accept Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Hidden Figures' onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images

At the same ceremony, the leading ladies of Hidden Figures, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe, and Octavia Spencer, took to the stage as the winners of Best Cast Ensemble, and heaped praise on the women they portrayed, NASA mathematicians Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson.

Calling their lives a story of "the human race," they emotionally thanked the crowd for "appreciating these women," with Taraji defiantly stating: "They are hidden figures no more!"

LATEST: Oprah Winfrey debunks unfair treatment claims on The Color Purple set, maintains no ill-will with Taraji P. Henson

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' mother-daughter moment

Actress Debbie Reynolds (L) accepts the Life Achievement Award from actress Carrie Fisher onstage at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images

At the 21st SAG Awards in 2015, Carrie Fisher took to the stage to present her mother Debbie Reynolds with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, joking that she "is very close to this year's Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award honoree."

After a series of jokes and candid ribbing, she warmly invited her mother to the stage for her honor. The moment, however, is made more emotional in hindsight, given that it was just over a year later that Carrie passed away and Debbie followed suit just a day later.

MORE: Billie Lourd honors late mother Carrie Fisher on seven-year anniversary of her death in heart rendering post

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more