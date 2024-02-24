Most emotional SAG Awards moments, from Nicole Kidman to Mahershala Ali

It's the middle of awards season, and next on the docket is the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will reward the best of the movie and TV industry's leading performers.

While actors are inherently emotional beings, sometimes, the waterworks just kick in, and powerful and tear-jerking moments take center stage.

Ahead of Saturday's SAG Awards, here are five of the most emotional Screen Actors Guild Awards moments of all time…

Nicole Kidman applauding her predecessors © Getty Images At the 24th SAG Awards in 2018, Nicole Kidman took home top honors for her performance in Big Little Lies, and thanked not only her fellow nominees, but also the actresses who came before her. Mentioning Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley MacLaine, and many more, the actress, aged 50 at the time, commended the fact that "our careers today can go beyond 40 years old" and encouraged producers to put money and passion behind the stories of women. MORE: Nicole Kidman stuns in unearthed first red carpet photos – and she looks exactly the same

Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette assert "time's up" © Getty Images Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette, who presented Nicole's category, shared a powerful statement at the show that reflected its overall message of "Time's Up" in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The pair saluted all the women who broke their silence on Harvey Weinstein's misconduct, as Rosanna, one of the first to publicly do so, choked up while praising stars like Ashley Judd, Daryl Hannah, and Mira Sorvino and stating that "so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation. RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman, and Selena Gomez: The 2024 SAG Awards snubs and surprises

Mahershala Ali reflects © Getty Images In 2017, at the 23rd SAG Awards, Mahershala Ali picked up his first trophy for Moonlight and reflected on the election of Donald Trump to the office of POTUS, which happened mere weeks prior. Commenting on his intended Muslim ban, he shared his own story of conversion to Islam after growing up in a Christian household, he encouraged listeners to see the "texture" of people different from each other instead of "going to war." FASHION: The best SAG Awards red carpet moments of all time

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' mother-daughter moment © Getty Images At the 21st SAG Awards in 2015, Carrie Fisher took to the stage to present her mother Debbie Reynolds with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, joking that she "is very close to this year's Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award honoree." After a series of jokes and candid ribbing, she warmly invited her mother to the stage for her honor. The moment, however, is made more emotional in hindsight, given that it was just over a year later that Carrie passed away and Debbie followed suit just a day later. MORE: Billie Lourd honors late mother Carrie Fisher on seven-year anniversary of her death in heart rendering post

