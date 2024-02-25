Sofia Vergara takes fans inside surprise Modern Family reunion at SAG Awards with new photos

Reunions were aplenty at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, although none left fans feeling as warm and fuzzy inside as the Modern Family cast reunion.

The show won four SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series during its 11 season run, the latest being a decade ago in 2014.

Six of the show's lead cast members returned to present the award to a new hit comedy (in this case, The Bear), which included Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet.

The six joked about their career prospects after the show, with digs thrown at Ed's prior sitcom success with Married…with Children, Sofia's newly thriving Netflix series Griselda, and Jesse's Broadway resurgence with Take Me Out, which won him a Tony Award.

Sofia, 51, took to her Instagram soon after the surprise moment aired to share some backstage photos from the show, including one cozying up to her co-star and friend Julie.

"Backstage at the SAG awards," she simply captioned her post with a heart emoji, with fans quickly inundating the post with enthusiastic responses ranging from: "Oh god I can't stop crying, WE NEED ANOTHER SEASON," to: "The Claire and Gloria reunion of our dreams."

Modern Family was an ABC staple for its 11-year long run, from September 2009 to April 2020, winning critical acclaim and 22 Emmy Awards from its whopping 75 nominations.

The show went viral once again back in November when Sofia organized a reunion for the cast in her California home, although with Ty missing.

Instead, they subbed in for the actor with a framed photograph of his, which kept making the rounds among the cast present at the reunion in several photos shared on Instagram.

The other main cast members were all in attendance, including Julie (who played Claire Dunphy), Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould (siblings Haley, Alex, and Luke Dunphy), Ed (family patriarch Jay Pritchett), Eric (Cameron Tucker), Jesse Tyler (Mitchell Pritchett), Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (Lily Tucker-Pritchett), and Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado-Pritchett).

Others in attendance included Jesse's husband Justin Mikita and show creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd. A few other fans did notice that child star Jeremy Maguire, who played Jay and Gloria's son Fulgencio "Joseph" Pritchett, was also absent.

Modern Family started off as an instant success for ABC, with its first few seasons receiving acclaim for its smart writing, endearing characters, and wacky plotlines.

The show won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series five consecutive times. Ty, Eric, and Julie each earned two Emmy wins for their performances, with the remaining adult cast members also receiving multiple consecutive nominations.

At the SAG Awards, it won a total of five awards throughout its run, including four as an ensemble and a solo win for Ty in 2014 for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Other reunions from the 30th SAG Awards included the cast of Breaking Bad presenting Best Ensemble for a Drama, and the leading ladies of The Devil Wears Prada for the night's first prize, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

