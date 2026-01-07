SAG's Actor Awards 2026 nominees: Full list announced by Heated Rivalry star

The 2026 SAG Awards may now be known as the 2026 Actor Awards but their significance remains unchanged, with more than 120,000 SAG-AFTRA performers eligible to vote and influence the upcoming Oscar race. The ceremony now airs on Netflix, and it is that shift towards a more global audience that has played a role in rebranding away from the union and towards international recognition.

SAG-AFTRA President and Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin is expected to give remarks before Heated Rivalry breakout star Connor Storrie announces the nominations alongside Abbott Elementary's Janelle James on Wednesday, January 7 at 1pm ET/12pm PT; the stunt nominees will be named 10 minutes earlier by Jason George from Grey's Anatomy and Elizabeth McLaughlin from Grand Hotel.

© WireImage Connor Storrie will help announce the 2026 nominees

The film categories of the Actor Awards have been a bellwether for the rest of the awards season for decades; only four films in 30 years have won the Best Picture award at the Oscars without earning a nomination from the SAG voters. That makes this category incredibly important and a reliable indicator of where the vibes lie for the acting branch.

This year, keep an eye out for how many nods One Battle After Another gets, as it remains the early frontrunner with an A-list cast. It may also make history, as awards prognosticators predict seven nods for the film, making it the most nominated movie in the history of SAG; Shakespeare in Love (1998), Chicago (2002), Doubt (2008), The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) and Wicked (2024) all received five.

In the TV categories, The Pitt, Severance, The Studio, and Stranger Things are all expected to make appearances; Severance's long-awaited second season finally dropped in 2025 making this a comeback narrative while the conclusion of Stranger Things means this is the final year of eligibility for many of those actors who have grown up in the guild.

Film Categories

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Television Categories

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series