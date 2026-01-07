This Morning viewers make same complaint about major change

ITV's This Morning has sparked complaints among viewers about its new studio in Covent Garden. The programme broadcast its first show of 2026 from The H Club Studio, which is also the new home of Lorraine and Loose Women, having moved from Television Centre in White City.

Taking to social media, viewers criticised the new studio, which features a blue sofa on the left-hand side of the studio and the kitchen on the right, which marks a big change from the show's previous look. Meanwhile, the window-style green screen in the background still projects a scene of London's South Bank.

© ITV Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley host This Morning

One person penned: "Really not liking the 'new studio' & the pretend view out the windows is so pointless," while another added: "I prefer the old studio, it’s more cosy and looks much better."

A third viewer agreed, writing: "It could do with looking a bit cosier, it looks too cold."

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay and daughter Tilly were two of the first guests in the new studio

However, not all viewers were opposed to the show's new home, with one person writing: "Say what you all like, I prefer the new @thismorning studio. It feels more warm," while another added: "Like the new studio. Don't know what the fuss is about. It's ample space for what they need."

All to know about the new studio

The new studio features state-of-the-art tech facilities, including a 360-degree set with LED walls, to ensure a quick turnaround between shows and to maximise use of the space.

© Shutterstock The show has moved from White City to Covent Garden

According to ITV, all three programmes will be produced in a more sustainable way using one high-spec remote gallery to produce and broadcast the shows live.

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain has moved from Television Centre to ITN headquarters in central London.

Emma Gormley, Managing Director ITV Studios Daytime, said of the change: "As we work towards more cutting edge and efficient ways to produce Daytime shows in 2026, this move to The H Club studio offers state of the art technology that we can use across our programmes to create shows that are distinctive - with a look and feel that are familiar to and loved by our viewers.

© ITV The show is now broadcast at The H Club Studio

"In a time of transformation for the entire industry, I want to thank all our Daytime teams for their dedication and skill in producing high-quality, compelling live shows every day throughout this period."

The move comes after ITV announced a shake-up in the Daytime schedule, with Good Morning extended by half an hour, while Lorraine has been reduced to 30 minutes for 30 weeks of the year. Meanwhile, This Morning remains in its 10am-12.30pm weekday slot through the year, with Loose Women on from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Last year, it was revealed that ITV would be making budget cuts to its flagship daytime shows and it is thought that 220 jobs could have been lost, nearly half of the 450 employees who produce output across all four programmes.