From Mariska Hargitay to Meryl Streep, most emotional Golden Globes moments of all time
From Mariska Hargitay to Meryl Streep, most emotional Golden Globes moments of all time

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards take place on January 7

80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari
The Golden Globe Awards have produced moments that are iconic, hilarious, unexpectedly awkward (you can check those out here), and even very emotional.

As we count down to the 2024 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, slated to air tonight on January 7, it's time we look back on some of the moments from the awards ceremony that tugged on heartstrings.

Here are five of the most emotional moments in Golden Globe history, from tear-jerking acceptance speeches to trophy giveaways…

Ving Rhames gives his trophy to Jack Lemmon

Winner Ving Rhames with Jack Lemmon backstage, after Rhames gave Jack Lemmon his Award at the 55th Annual Golden Globes Awards Show, January 18, 1998 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

In 1998, Ving Rhames was immediately in tears when he accepted his Best Actor in a Miniseries trophy for Don King: Only in America. However, he made the moment even more electric when he called the legendary Jack Lemmon on stage and "in the spirit of giving," shared the trophy with him for his also-nominated performance in 12 Angry Men, showcasing the rare spirit of Hollywood camaraderie.

Mariska Hargitay's tribute to Hollywood royalty

Mariska Hargitay, winner of Best Actress in a Television Drama Series for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" with father Mickey Hargitay (L) and guests© Getty Images

In her 2005 acceptance speech for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama, Mariska Hargitay paid special tribute to her Hollywood royalty parents, Jayne Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay. "49 years ago, my mother accepted an award, and my father was with her. And I'm lucky enough tonight to have my father here with me," she said to her father, who watched in tears. The moment was made all the more poignant by the fact that Mickey passed away the following year.

Jamie Foxx thanks his late grandmother

Jamie Foxx, winner of Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for "Ray" at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Also in 2005, Jamie Foxx used his acceptance speech for his win thanks to Ray to memorably impersonate his publicist and thank his team, but made the tears flow when he turned attention to his late grandmother. All choked up, he paused and continued: "I used to think it was corny when people would say that people are looking down on you, and I didn't believe it. But I've gotta feeling…thank you."

Meryl Streep takes back the power

In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Meryl Streep accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Meryl Streep used her platform to deliver a powerful and moving message when accepting the Cecil B. deMille award in 2017, naming several A-list stars who were "foreigners" and standing for their place in Hollywood, a direct attack at newly elected president Donald Trump. She also called out the moment he imitated a disabled journalist, and used the phrase "disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence" to call out those in positions of power and privilege to create positive change.

Jennifer Coolidge finally receives her flowers

80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

In 2023, when Jennifer Coolidge won Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, she used the opportunity to emotionally thank all the people who'd supported her through the early stages of her career, when she fought to be taken seriously as an actress. She turned her attention to The White Lotus creator Mike White, thanking him for "changing my life in a million different ways" as she received a standing ovation from the jubilant crowd.

