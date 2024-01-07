From Mariska Hargitay to Meryl Streep, most emotional Golden Globes moments of all time

The Golden Globe Awards have produced moments that are iconic, hilarious, unexpectedly awkward (you can check those out here), and even very emotional.

As we count down to the 2024 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, slated to air tonight on January 7, it's time we look back on some of the moments from the awards ceremony that tugged on heartstrings.

Here are five of the most emotional moments in Golden Globe history, from tear-jerking acceptance speeches to trophy giveaways…

Ving Rhames gives his trophy to Jack Lemmon © Getty Images In 1998, Ving Rhames was immediately in tears when he accepted his Best Actor in a Miniseries trophy for Don King: Only in America. However, he made the moment even more electric when he called the legendary Jack Lemmon on stage and "in the spirit of giving," shared the trophy with him for his also-nominated performance in 12 Angry Men, showcasing the rare spirit of Hollywood camaraderie. SEE: Most dazzling Golden Globes looks ever: Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Blake Lively, more

Jamie Foxx thanks his late grandmother © Getty Images Also in 2005, Jamie Foxx used his acceptance speech for his win thanks to Ray to memorably impersonate his publicist and thank his team, but made the tears flow when he turned attention to his late grandmother. All choked up, he paused and continued: "I used to think it was corny when people would say that people are looking down on you, and I didn't believe it. But I've gotta feeling…thank you." GLOBES 2024: Jo Koy's super sweet bond with lookalike son Joseph, 20

Meryl Streep takes back the power © Getty Images Meryl Streep used her platform to deliver a powerful and moving message when accepting the Cecil B. deMille award in 2017, naming several A-list stars who were "foreigners" and standing for their place in Hollywood, a direct attack at newly elected president Donald Trump. She also called out the moment he imitated a disabled journalist, and used the phrase "disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence" to call out those in positions of power and privilege to create positive change. READ: Golden Globes 2024: all you need to know including nominations, who's hosting and how to watch

Jennifer Coolidge finally receives her flowers © Getty Images In 2023, when Jennifer Coolidge won Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, she used the opportunity to emotionally thank all the people who'd supported her through the early stages of her career, when she fought to be taken seriously as an actress. She turned her attention to The White Lotus creator Mike White, thanking him for "changing my life in a million different ways" as she received a standing ovation from the jubilant crowd. YUM: Golden Globes food menu revealed: 'All the Hollywood people love this,' Chef Nobu Matsuhisa says

