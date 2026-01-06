Jenny McCarthy reveals 'challenges' in cumbersome sleeping arrangement with Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg couldn't be more in love, over a decade into their marriage, so much so that they've found ways to work around whatever challenges they encounter.

The TV personality, 53, and the actor, 56, have been married since 2014, and on the latest iteration of LIVE with Kelly and Mark on January 6, she outlined just what about him makes it tick.

© Instagram Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are just as much in love, 11 years into their marriage

"First of all, he is the nicest human being you'll ever meet," she stated on the show, to which hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos concurred, citing people often not realizing how kind he can be until they work with him.

She further added he "treats me like a queen, communicates, loves me, he is absolutely what you would call textbook truly perfect," although when Kelly sensed a "but," Jenny corrected her and said it was more of an "and," revealing that there might be some "challenges" there – specifically in the bedroom.

© Getty Images The couple – mostly Jenny – have found a way around Donnie's snoring problem

"To be blunt, snoring," the Masked Singer judge laid bare, which Kelly could relate to, as she pointed out to her and the rest of the studio audience that her husband and co-host Mark "also took up snoring."

Jenny did mention, though, that they'd found a solution through it, involving white noise ("ocean waves" specifically) playing through large headphones, and a wall of pillows built up between herself and her husband that he calls the "great wall of China" for their bedroom.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy’s idyllic lakeside retreat

"He took up snoring right when I started perimenopause, which, of course, you lose your sleep anyway," Jenny continued. She did share, though, that her homemade "insulations" help her get through the night a lot better now. "So now, that is like a soundproof room in my ears."

When Kelly asked what she'd do if an errant loud snore made it through her barriers, Jenny fixes that by giving her husband a tap, although the All My Children star noted that when Mark snores, she just gives the bed a violent jolt instead of actually touching or prodding him.

© Jenny McCarthy "He took up snoring right when I started perimenopause, which, of course, you lose your sleep anyway."

The Mayo Clinic also outlines "lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, avoiding alcohol close to bedtime or sleeping on your side," that can help stop or reduce snoring. Although, as far as sleeping arrangements go, Donnie and Jenny keep it consistently loving, especially when managing long distance as well.

In fact, when appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2024, the Boston Blue star explained that whenever they're working away from home, they go to sleep to the sounds of each other on FaceTime. "We now have the luxury of being able to sleep together when we're apart," he said. "So whoever's going to sleep first just calls the other one."

© Getty Images The couple also FaceTime each other to sleep when they're apart for work

"We're going to miss each other, why wake up saying, 'Oh my God, I missed you. I woke up at three in the morning'," he sweetly continued. "I tell her if you wake up at three in the morning and can't sleep, just tap me on the shoulder through the phone and I'll wake up and hang out with you for a while."