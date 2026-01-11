Exclusive: Katherine McNamara calls Shadowhunters 'the most humbling but beautiful' experience on show's 10th anniversary

January 12, 2016 is "cemented" in Katherine McNamara's mind because it's the day Shadowhunters premiered on Freefrom and changed her life.

"We're coming up on the 10th anniversary of the show premiering in just a few days. January 12th, 2016 – that date it will forever be cemented into my memory because I said it so many times!" she told HELLO! at the 2026 WWD Style Awards on January 9.

© WireImage Katherine McNamara attends the 2026 WWD Style Awards

Katherine was cast as Clary Fray, who, on her 16th birthday, discovers she comes from a long line of human-angel hybrids, called Shadowhunters, who hunt demons. The three-season series became a fan-favorite and also starred Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, and Matthew Daddario.

She told HELLO! that the cast had "been planning" something for the anniversary, but that life got in the way with families and new projects.

But the show continues to mean so much to Katherine, who said: "This show has meant the world to me, and it's changed my life. The fact that we still get to travel the world with so many conventions, and talk to so many people; it impacts people in such a positive way, and it is the most humbling but the most beautiful thing."

© Freeform The cast had "been planning" something for the anniversary

Katherine remains close with Dominic and Matthew, and in 2025 the three surprised fans by revealing that they were developing a new project together.

Katherine couldn't share any details about it – "they will kill me if I tell you anything, I promise" – but said it is called Fireworks and it is not connected to Shadowhunters.

"This is a film that we're developing internally, and the reason we haven't said much about it yet is that we're waiting until we have things that are a bit more concrete," she said.

"When you're developing a film and trying to get production up, things keep changing and switching and moving and altering, and we don't really want to say anything until we have more of a concrete idea of what we can tell people."

© Disney General Entertainment Con 'This show has meant the world to me'

Ten years on from Shadowhunters, Katherine is aware of how wonderful it is to have her former cast as "family".

"It is wild and one of those wonderful things that these guys are my family now, and we love working together," she said. "It's so reassuring to work with someone you trust and have that relationship where you're free to say and do anything you like, and it will only build the creative process more."

© Getty Images 'It is one of those wonderful things that these guys are my family now and we love working together'

Up next for Katherine are several films that do not yet have release dates but that she can't wait for fans to see, including And Love Knocked, a romcom with Alexander Ludwig, as well as reteaming with Chicago Fire alum Alberto for Cheap AF, which filmed in Seattle in fall of 2025.

Arden Cho (KPop Demon Hunters) and Margaret Cho (Dying for Sex) lead the film which tells the story of a penny-pinching influencer who risks losing her wedding and relationships when she goes all out to win Wedding Magazine’s “Best Wedding on a Budget” social media competition.