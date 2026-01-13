Tom Hardy's 'work of genius' BBC period drama could return after almost 10 years

It's good news for Tom Hardy fans as his epic BBC period drama, Taboo, could return after almost ten years.

In a new interview, the show's creator Steven Knight said he'd love to work on a second season, which is something he and Tom have spoken about at length.

Keep reading to find out what Steven said about the show's possible return.

© BBC Creator Steven would love to work on a second season What did creator Steven Knight say about season two? "Well, Tom and I have talked about it, and I think we know what we would do," he told RadioTimes.com. "It's just finding the space. But I'd love to, I get asked about it – especially in the States, actually – I get asked about it a lot." Leading star Tom has a personal link to the show as his father, author Chips Hardy, is a co-creator, writer and consulting producer on the drama.

WATCH: Tom Hardy stars in Taboo

© BBC The Peaky Blinders creator hoped production would start in 2023 Steven's past comments about the show This isn't the first time Steven has shared his hopes for the show's return. Back in 2022, during an appearance at the Creative Cities Convention in Digbeth, Birmingham, the Peaky Blinders creator predicted that production on season two would begin in late 2023. "[Tom and I] are both keen to continue and there are lots of people who want us to continue in that direction," he said, adding: "It's been a question of schedules and deciding where it goes next." Fans have continuously called for a second season of the show, which found a second life after arriving on Netflix in 2022 and is still available to stream on BBC iPlayer. It's hard to say whether the second season will go into production any time soon. If the drama's return relies on finding space in Steven and Tom's busy schedules, then fans could be waiting a little while.

© Getty Images Steven and Tom both have projects in the works Tom and Steven's busy schedules Tom has been busy filming for season two of MobLand. Production on the Paramount+ crime drama, directed by Guy Ritchie, began towards the end of last year. The story follows two warring crime families in London, with Tom starring as Harry Da Souza, a street-smart fixer for the Harrigan family, whose drug empire is threatened by the rival Stevenson family in a violent turf war. Meanwhile, Steven is undoubtedly busy with the sequel series to Peaky Blinders, which is coming to Netflix and will follow the events of the upcoming feature film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Plus, at the London premiere of House of Guinness, the Netflix historical drama created and penned by Steven, the screenwriter told HELLO! that a second season is on the way. It's safe to say that Tom and Steven have plenty of projects in the pipeline, which may slow down the progress on a potential second season of Taboo.

© BBC The series first aired in 2017 What is Taboo about? The story follows adventurer James Keziah Delaney, who returns to London from Africa as a changed and haunted man. The story follows James as he's encircled by conspiracy, murder and betrayal James, who has been presumed dead for years, returns home to find his father, Horace Delaney, dead and a country at war with France and the United States, according to the synopsis. It continues: "Set to inherit what's left of his father's shipping empire, James' arrival not only threatens to disrupt the plans of his half‐sister Zilpha and her husband Thorne, but also the political ambitions of the mighty East India Company, chaired by Sir Stuart Strange." The show was met with positive reviews from critics and viewers, earning a 91% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, The Guardian described the show as a work of genius.

Taboo is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.