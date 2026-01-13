First look at Midsomer Murders spin-off as Daniel Casey takes on John Nettles' iconic role

A new trailer for the Midsomer Murder spin-off stage production has been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse at Daniel Casey in the role of Inspector Tom Barnaby, a character famously played by John Nettles in the long-running ITV series.

Daniel stars opposite James Bradwell (Bridgerton) as Sergeant Gavin Troy in Guy Unsworth's upcoming adaptation, which sees Inspector Barnaby investigate the death of popular spinster Emily Simpson in the picturesque village of Badger's Drift.

Daniel's role came over ten years after he starred as Troy in the ITV series, in which he appeared from 1997 to 2008.

The trailer shows a glimpse of Barnaby's investigation. Taking centre stage, Daniel says: "Ten days ago, dearly loved Emily Simpson came across more than just an orchid in the wood."

He continues: "What she saw revealed a deep, dark secret about something. A secret which, if it came out, would cost them everything."

Midsomer Murders is a long-standing staple in ITV's schedule. The show's popularity stems from its charm and comforting formula. With its unique blend of eccentric murders and quirky characters, all set against the idyllic backdrop of the English countryside, the drama offers engaging mystery without excessive violence. It's no wonder the series has been adapted for the stage. Keep reading to find out more.

© TV Times via Getty Images Daniel Casey starred in Midsomer Murders from 1997 to 2008

What to expect from the Midsomer Murders tour

Based on the book by Caroline Graham, The Killings at Badger’s Drift, and the ITV television series Midsomer Murders, the play follows DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy as they are called to investigate the death of spinster Emily Simpson in the picturesque village of Badger's Drift.

Her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident, leading DCI Barnaby and Sergeant Troy to uncover a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

© TV Times via Getty Images John Nettles starred as Inspector Tom Barnaby in the series

The synopsis continues: "With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences."

Who else stars in the show?

Joining Daniel and James in the cast, as the residents of Midsomer, are Nathalie Barclay (The Diplomat), Chandrika Chevli (Unforgotten), Rupert Sadler (Deep Blue Sea), John Dougall (Holby City), Julie Legrand (Ludwig), Chris Agha (Tales from a Thousand and One Nights) and Rhîan Crowley-McLean (Witness for the Prosecution).

How to watch the show

The production begins its 2026 tour on 20 January, with dates until 13 June 2026.