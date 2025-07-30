This tense legal thriller from a 'masterful' director is perfect for Normal People fans

If you're still not over Normal People and love a tense drama with an acclaimed director at the helm, we think you'll love A Place in Hell – a gripping legal workplace thriller that's just landed a very exciting ensemble cast.

The film, which recently wrapped production in New Jersey, is being described as an intense workplace drama set within a high-powered criminal law firm.

While Michelle Williams (Brokeback Mountain), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag, All of Us Strangers) were already announced as part of the cast, five impressive new names have now been added to the lineup.

New cast revealed

On 29 July, it was revealed that they'll be joined by Esther McGregor (We Were Liars), Danny Huston (Wonder Woman), Arturo Castro (upcoming Tron: Ares), Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) and Dani Oliveros (Skillhouse).

© Getty Images for Prime Video Esther McGregor recently starred in Prime Video's We Were Liars

Written and directed by Chloe Domont, A Place in Hell is her highly anticipated follow-up to 2023's Fair Play, a taut romantic thriller starring Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, set in a ruthless hedge fund that earned rave reviews at Sundance Film Festival.

© Netflix Chloe Domont also directed Fair Play, starring Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor

Perfect for fans of Normal People – with a dark twist

Daisy Edgar-Jones, who broke hearts in Normal People, is set to bring her trademark vulnerability and emotional depth to the lead role, while Michelle Williams lends the project undeniable star power.

© Getty Images for Gucci Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to star in the workplace thriller

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "With an impressive ensemble cast, led by Hollywood royalty Michelle Williams and one of Britain's hottest young talents Daisy Edgar-Jones, A Place in Hell is certainly a thriller to get excited about. I can't wait to see Fair Play writer Chloe Domont's sophomore film."

Praise for the director

A Place in Hell is Chloe's second film as director, and is expected to cement her reputation as a filmmaker who nimbly navigates their way around twisty thrillers delving into the dark undercurrents of professional life.

Praised for her work in Fair Play, which currently has an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes, one critic wrote: "In her unpredictable feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont stares down toxic relationships and deconstructs the dynamic with masterful exposition."

© Netflix Fair Play was praised for its portrayal of a relationship on the brink

Meanwhile, another said: "Domont creates a story to not only expose how deep-seated patriarchal norms are in corporate culture, but to also honestly portray how its victims will often attempt to believe those hurting them most are still worth saving."

A third person penned: "First-time feature director Chloe Domont knows how to draw the audience in. The way she builds tension with the most minimal devices, utilizing the already-strained dynamics of a hedge fund company and a rich arsenal of quips, is immensely pleasurable."If those reviews are anything to go by, we can't wait to see this one hit the big screen.

While a theatrical release date has yet to be announced, we'll let you know as soon as we hear anything about this compelling thriller.