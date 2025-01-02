Today's Craig Melvin's pre-teen son makes huge change to appearance in new photos

Craig Melvin's son, Delano, is growing up fast and new photos show the 10-year-old has made a change to his appearance.

The Today host's oldest child is the spitting image of his famous dad with his broad smile and sunny exterior.

In recent months, Delano has looked different, having had braces fitted.

Craig's wife, Lindsay Czarniak, shared numerous photos of her family, including Delano and his adorable younger sister, Sybil on Instagram.

Fans love seeing his brood and noticed Delano's new smile.

Craig and his kids in 2022

They commented on his resemblance to his famous dad and many called them "beautiful."

Craig and Lindsay are hands on parents and juggle their busy broadcasting careers and family life.

Craig released his new children's book, I'm Proud Of You, last year and spoke about how Delano conquering his fear of heights inspired it.

© Instagram Craig Melvin's son flashed his braces in New Year photo with family

“A few years ago, I found myself marveling at Delano on the high dive,” the dad-of-two told Good Housekeeping. "He was trying to conquer his fear and jump off for the first time. When he did it, I saw how proud he was and how proud my wife and I were, and I thought, 'we should document this.'"

While Craig — who will be taking over from Hoda Kotb on Today in the upcoming weeks — is proud of his career achievements, his family is his biggest accomplishment.

"If you asked me [what I'm most proud of] before children, I would have given you four or five professional accomplishments because my job is awesome," he said. "But I'm immensely proud of the family that my wife and I are building. I'm proud of my extended family and the relationship I've been able to forge with my father late in life."

Craig's son has his parent's outgoing personality and was confident enough to interview his dad about his book.

Craig's kids are growing up fast

Delano dived in with tough questions and asked his father why he decided to write the book in the first place.

"I wanted to write a book that celebrated fatherhood, that celebrated you, celebrated your sister, that celebrated being a parent," Craig explained. "I wanted to write something that you would enjoy, that you would be proud of. But I also wrote it because I wanted you to know...."

Craig is most proud of his family

"That you're proud of me?" Delano cheekily interjected.

"Yeah, that I'm proud of you," he said with a smile. "But not just proud of the big stuff, I'm proud of the little stuff, too. I remember when you tied your shoes the first time. I remember when you made your first basket. I wanted to write something that celebrated the small things."