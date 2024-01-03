Today's Dylan Dreyer full of joy as she shares gleeful family update

Dylan Dreyer makes no secret of how much she adores being a mom and the holiday season has been a very special one for the meteorologist and her family.

The TV host, who shares her three sons with her husband Brian Fichera, took to Instagram with a heartwarming message on Wednesday for a sweet reason.

Alongside several photos of her boys, Rusty, two, Calvin, seven, and Ollie, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my little buddy!!" before adding a further tribute to Ollie on his special day.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's son steals the limelight during cooking segment in their family kitchen

"You bring us so much joy…your wild happiness and crazy imagination provide so much joy and laughter. And you love with all your heart! I hope you had the most special day turning 4!! Love you Olls!!"

Fans adored her message and the insight into her family life and commented: "The picture of the three of them is just perfection," and, "Already four! We all remember him being born. Wonderful kids come@from wonderful parents."

Not only did Ollie just mark his fourth year around the sun, but days before Christmas, Calvin marked his seventh birthday too.

On December 17, the Misty the Cloud author reflected fondly on the moment she first became a mom by sharing photos throughout the years, including one of her sporting a baby bump.

© Instagram It was a very happy Christmas for Dylan and her family

"7 years ago, I became a mom!" Dylan wrote in her caption, before reflecting: "It was a wild night and now our little Cal is the leader of our pack."

She continued: "Happy Birthday buddy!" before concluding with: "You are so loved and bring us so much joy!!"

While promoting her children's book Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine, Dylan spoke to HELLO! about her kids and whether she wants to add to her brood.

© Instagram Dylan shares her three children with her husband Brian

"I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids. "I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

Although she and Brian weren't always convinced that a family with children was in their future. "We didn't think we wanted kids at all," she said. "We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both. We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."

© Instagram Dylan says she loves being a mom

The number three also holds a special place in Dylan and Brian's hearts as she explained: "When we decided to have children, I used to always want three. I grew up with two brothers, my husband is one of three. Three just feels right for us now."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.