Megyn Kelly's waterfront photo leaves fans saying the same thing

Megyn Kelly bid farewell to summer on Instagram this week and shared a rare personal photo alongside her husband, Douglas Brunt.

Taking to social media, the former TV anchor and host of NBC's Megyn Kelly Today posted a waterfront snapshot of the pair of them tenderly embracing as the sun set behind them.

Megyn, 52, looked tanned and toned in a blue dress, while Douglas opted for a smart dark suit. She captioned the image: "Goodbye summer 2023! Thanks for all the memories! Now bring on the fall leaves, fireplaces and cider apple donuts."

Fans inundated the couple — who have been married since 2008 — with complimentary messages. One wrote: "You look amazing," as a second quipped: "Beautiful couple," and a third added: "You two are adorable."

The novelist is Megyn's second husband; she was previously married to Dr. Daniel Kendall, from 2001 to 2006. Megyn and Douglas share three children, sons, Yates and Thatcher, and their daughter, Yardley.

Away from her family, Megyn — whose Megyn Kelly Today ran as the third hour of the Today show from fall 2017 to fall 2018 — has evidently left TV behind for good, and has reinvented herself as a radio personality on an eponymous SiriusXM show. On Thursday she made a big announcement, revealing she will be interviewing Donald Trump on her show next week.

Taking to X to share the news, the former Fox anchor said: "It will be my first interview with a former president in seven years, and there is so much to get to. I'm really looking forward to this. It's going to be great. It's going to be spicy, and it's going to be tough, but you're all going to enjoy a lot too,."

© Getty The couple (glammed up at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party) have three kids: sons Yates and Thatcher, and daughter Yardley.

Megyn and second husband Douglas Brunt have been married since 2008.

Megyn and Trump have been embroiled in a long-running feud which reached its peak in 2015 when she pressed him on his derogatory comments towards women.

At the time, she was acting as moderator for the GOP presidential primary debate and said to him: "You've called women 'fat pigs, dogs, slobs, disgusting animals,'" to which the former POTUS quipped: "Only Rosie O'Donnell." Trump — who has since been indicted in four separate criminal cases — infamously later said of the exchange with Megyn: "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes…Blood coming out of her wherever."

Eight years later, Megyn says she's ready to face off with Trump once more. "Interviewing Trump is not easy and it's fraught — especially for me and him. There is a history. You have to be willing to do your homework, and I am," she told Variety.

