BAFTA EE Rising Star Award nominations 2026: Meet the full list of nominees

With award season officially underway, the 2026 nominees for the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award have now been revealed. HELLO! was on hand at the announcement on Wednesday morning, which was hosted by film critic Ali Plumb at London's The Savoy Hotel.

Launched in 2006, the Rising Star Award is uniquely voted for by the public and shines a spotlight on the industry's most exciting emerging talent. Over the years, it has helped propel the careers of stars including Tom Hardy, James McAvoy, Tom Holland, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Emma Mackey.

© WireImage Last year, David Jonsson took home the coveted gong for his work on projects like Alien: Romulus, Industry and Rye Lane. He went up against Nabhaan Rizwan, Marisa Abela, Mikey Madison and Jharrel Jerome.

© Getty Meet the 2026 EE BAFTA Rising Star nominees This year's line-up includes Robert Aramayo (I Swear), Miles Caton (Sinners), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Archie Madekwe (Saltburn), Posy Sterling (Lollipop).

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I The nominees were announced by Mia McKenna-Bruce, who won the award in 2024 and who has since gone on to star in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials, Sister Wives and The Fence.

© Getty Images The 2026 BAFTA Rising Star winner will be awarded at the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony on 22 February at the Royal Festival Hall.