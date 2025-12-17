Biggest sitcom couples of the '80s – then and now

The ‘80s gave us an absolute gold mine of TV – especially in the sitcom department. And with this primetime Thursday night viewing came many on-screen couples that we couldn’t help but root for, from legendary married duos like the Keatons from Family Ties to the classic will-they-won’t-they tension of fan-favorites like Sam and Diane in Cheers.

If you spent most of the decade glued to your TV, hoping your favorite on-screen couples would finally get their moment, join as we take a look back at some of the era’s most iconic sitcom pairings – and catch up on what the actors behind them have been up to since.

Shelley has sadly been absent from many of the Cheers reunions Sam Malone and Diane Chambers – Cheers This infamous bartender-meets-intellectual-waitress duo, portrayed by Ted Danson and Shelley Long, kept us hooked for Cheers’ (1982–1993) entire run – and gave us emotional whiplash in the process. While we didn’t get an on-screen happily ever after, creator James Burrows stands by this decision, telling Variety, “They were not the right person for one another…that’s what made them great." Ted is currently starring on Netflix’s raucous hit A Man on the Inside (2024–), while Shelley has favored a quiet life out of the spotlight since her last role in The Cleaner (2021). The actress has sadly been absent from most Cheers events since, like the 2024 Emmys reunion, but the couple’s legacy remains iconic.

Michael and Tracy have been married for nearly four decades Alex P. Keaton and Ellen Reed – Family Ties Opposites clearly attracted when business-oriented Alex (Michael J. Fox) met free-spirited dancer Ellen (Tracy Pollan) on Family Ties (1982–1989). While we’re still reeling from that season four split, at least it introduced us to Billy Vera & The Beaters’ tune “At This Moment," which became a number one hit. While it may not have been a walk down the aisle for our favorite on-screen pair, Michael and Tracy clearly felt the chemistry, and have been married in real life for nearly four decades. The pair have since balanced acting with raising four children and running the Michael J. Fox Foundation, supporting the actor’s ongoing battle with Parkinson's.

The pair famously didn't get along too well on set David Addison Jr. and Maddie Hayes – Moonlighting Okay, we know this isn’t strictly a sitcom – but the dramedy Moonlighting (1986–1989) gave us one of the best will-they-won’t-they relationships of the decade. Detective duo Maddie (Cybill Shepherd) and David (Bruce Willis) had electric chemistry and plenty of snappy comebacks; though they got together in season three, an abrupt cancelation halted this blossoming romance in its tracks. Sadly, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Cybill and Bruce – the actors famously didn’t get along, with the Die Hard star telling The Arsenio Hall Show , “We didn’t get along very well…I have no hard feelings. I’m doing other things now.” However, the pair did reunite on The Comedy Central Roast where Cybill cracked some jokes at his expense – which is maybe the closest we’ll get to a Moonlighting reboot.

Tony gushed about his on-screen wife Tony Micelli and Angela Bower – Who’s the Boss? We had to wait eight long seasons for Angela (Judith Light) and her live-in housekeeper Tony (Tony Danza) to finally get together on Who’s the Boss? (1984–1992), but it was worth all that committed viewing. While we never got a wedding – Tony revealed he “battled” to keep the ending ambiguous – their UK counterparts in The Upper Hand (1990–1996) did eventually tie the knot. Lucky for us, the pair have reunited over the years, most recently for an Entertainment Weekly special, and Tony has been open about his admiration for his co-star, sharing that “the reason the show worked so well is Judith." Another show the actress recently graced is the Kim Kardashian-led All’s Fair (2025) – did you spot her playing Sheila Baskin?

Michael and Meredith are close in real life Steven Keaton and Elyse Keaton – Family Ties Returning to Family Ties (1985–1989), it’s impossible not to mention the legendary Steven and Elyse Keaton (Michael Gross & Meredith Baxter), the liberal parents of Alex who showed us what a modern, grounded marriage looked like. And the actors are just as committed in real life as well. Michael was the first to applaud his on-screen wife when she came out as a lesbian in 2009, telling the Today Show, “She's one of my favourite people in the world, and I'm just thrilled that it's no longer a secret." In addition to spreading those Keaton-esque good vibes, he also brought festive cheer to screens recently in Netflix’s The Merry Gentlemen (2024).

John has remained a staunch supporter of Lori Jesse Katsopolis and Becky Donaldson – Full House Dare we say the most iconic Full House (1987–1995) couple? Jesse (John Stamos) and Becky (Lori Loughlin) brought that initial will-they-won’t-they banter, but they couldn’t deny their love and eventually tied the knot at the end of season four. The sequel series, Fuller House (2016–2020), also revealed the pair are still happily married with three kids. John, who’s since appeared on You (2018–2019), has stood by his on-screen wife’s side during the actress’ tumultuous few years. Most recently, John shared his brazen take on her shock split from Mossimo Giannulli on an episode of the Good Guys podcast, calling Lori “an angel” and “a saint."

Joanna paid tribute to her on-screen husband, who passed away in 2016 Jason Seaver and Maggie Seaver – Growing Pains Another solid parent duo for the win, Growing Pains (1985–1992) gave viewers a front-row seat to the chaos of balancing work and family – and while we might’ve spent our youth swooning over Mike, it’s likely the steady dynamic of the Seavers (Alan Thicke, Joanna Kerns) we most admire now. Alan sadly passed away in 2016, and Joanna shared a touching tribute, calling her on-screen husband a “true and loyal friend." The actress swapped starring roles for behind-the-scenes action, and is now a popular director, having directed episodes of hit shows like Chicago Med (2015–).