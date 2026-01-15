Mel and Jack to face 'obstacles' in Virgin River - plus new cast members for season 7

Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Mel Monroe, alongside Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

The new episodes follow on from Mel and Jack's nuptials, which saw the pair share an intimate moment by the river before later saying 'I do' in front of their loved ones in a rustic ceremony.

At the end of season six, one of Mel's pregnant patients has her adoptive couple pull out and shares her hopes of placing her baby with Mel and Jack. Following Mel's heartbreaking fertility journey, could this finally set the couple on a path to parenthood?

Speaking about how the experience has brought the couple closer, Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, told Tudum: "I think it was really interesting to see the couple have to go through something so dark together and then find a way through that actually made them closer and stronger. Out of that is born this idea that they can still have their dream, [but] it just might look a little different."

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith previously hinted at what fans can expect in season seven. "I think we've only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting," he told Tudum and revealed that the new episodes will "explore the honeymoon phase for them as they're building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles."



He continued: "Mel came to Virgin River expecting the cabin to be farmhouse chic, and now she's living in a farmhouse. What does that mean for her character? She continues to be a fish out of water and [is] constantly taking herself out of her comfort zone."