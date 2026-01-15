Mel and Jack to face 'obstacles' in Virgin River - plus new cast members for season 7

We're counting down the days until the new season of Virgin River arrives on our screens. Fans have been patiently waiting to find out what's in store for newlyweds Mel and Jack after they finally tied the knot at the end of season six, which aired back in December 2024.
The heartwarming romance drama, which first premiered in 2019, has amassed a legion of dedicated viewers, who have fallen in love with the show's charming cast of characters and idyllic scenery while becoming completely invested in the love story between nurse Mel and bar owner Jack.
With just weeks to go until the season seven air date, here's all we know about the new episodes, including new cast members, what to expect of the plot and the release date.
Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Mel Monroe, alongside Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan
What to expect from the plot
The new episodes follow on from Mel and Jack's nuptials, which saw the pair share an intimate moment by the river before later saying 'I do' in front of their loved ones in a rustic ceremony.
At the end of season six, one of Mel's pregnant patients has her adoptive couple pull out and shares her hopes of placing her baby with Mel and Jack. Following Mel's heartbreaking fertility journey, could this finally set the couple on a path to parenthood?
Speaking about how the experience has brought the couple closer, Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, told Tudum: "I think it was really interesting to see the couple have to go through something so dark together and then find a way through that actually made them closer and stronger. Out of that is born this idea that they can still have their dream, [but] it just might look a little different."
Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith previously hinted at what fans can expect in season seven. "I think we've only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting," he told Tudum and revealed that the new episodes will "explore the honeymoon phase for them as they're building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles."
He continued: "Mel came to Virgin River expecting the cabin to be farmhouse chic, and now she's living in a farmhouse. What does that mean for her character? She continues to be a fish out of water and [is] constantly taking herself out of her comfort zone."
Sara Canning has joined the cast as Victoria
Which new cast members have joined the show?
The Vampire Diaries star Sara Canning has joined the series as ex-police officer Victoria, who now works for the state medical board as an investigator after being shot in the line of duty. She comes to Virgin River to look into Doc's practice but ends up running into a familiar face.
Meanwhile, Cody Kearsley (Riverdale, Daybreak) will portray Clay. According to Tudum, Clay is "tough and athletic" and "the kind of guy who gets noticed when he enters a room". He has experience working the rodeo circuit and was raised in foster care with his younger sister, whom he hasn't seen since he was a teenager and has been looking for ever since.
Tim Matheson and Annette O'Toole are among the returning cast members
Which stars are returning?
Fans can expect to see Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson reprise their roles as Mel and Jack.
Also returning for the new season are Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury and Kandyse McClure.
One character who won't be appearing in the new season is Mark Ghanimé, who played Dr. Cameron Hayek.
The show returns on March 12
When will season 7 be released?
As Virgin River prepares for its seventh outing, it officially secures its place as Netflix's longest-running scripted original series.
Mark your calendars as season 7 premieres on March 12, 2026.