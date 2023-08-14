Inside Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge's home life with famous musician husband

Alexandra Breckenridge is relatively private about her personal life, but from what she has shared, It's incredibly idyllic!

The Virgin River star - who plays Mel Monroe on the long-running show - lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with her musician husband Casey Hooper and their two young children, Jack, six, and Billie, five.

Most recently, Alexandra shared a rare glimpse inside their beautiful country home on social media via a cooking video.

VIDEO: Inside Virgin River star's Alexandra Breckenridge's kitchen

The actress often shares recipes and photos of the food she has made for her family on social media, and posted footage of herself making shrimp tacos from her spacious cooking area, which can be viewed in the video above.

The actress and her husband made a refreshing choice, shunning LA life to raise their young children away from Tinseltown.

Alexandra Breckenridge and her husband Casey

Talking to Atlanta Magazine in January 2019, she said: "We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn't feel like a big city."

Alexandra and Casey first met in 2012 at a Grammys afterparty, confirming their romance several months later in the June of that year, where they were seen at several high-profile events together, including the red carpet premieres of Katy Perry: Part of Me, and the comedy Ted.

The Virgin River star is a doting mom-of-two

The pair tied the knot in 2015 after getting engaged in 2014. They opted for a small, intimate wedding in a field in Colorado.

Their son Jack was born in 2016, followed by daughter Billie in 2017. On motherhood and how her priorities changed since welcoming her children, the star previously told Us Weekly in 2017: "When you have children. It just changes what's important to you. Trying to find time to keep up with my hair or nails, they take me away from Jack. So I tend to put those things off."

© Alberto E. Rodriguez The Virgin River star is notoriously private

Alexandra has shared very few photos of her family on her social media accounts, but did delight fans with a loved-up picture of her and Casey back in January 2021 to mark the new year.

She also shared a sweet throwback picture of herself with her son Jack back in May 2021, taken when he was a baby.

© Instagram Alexandra Breckenridge recently shared a new snap from the set of Virgin River season five

"Once upon a time," she simply captioned the nostalgic snapshot.

While the actress mainly uses social media to promote Virgin River, she recently gave an insight into what her young daughter is a fan of, after sharing a picture of an LOL Doll setup in her home.

"When LOL takes over sleeping beauty’s castle and has an all night Rager," she captioned the image.

