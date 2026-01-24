What these Baywatch stars did next will surprise you

For a show built on sun, surf and slow-motion sprints, Baywatch ended up producing one of Hollywood's most eclectic alumni lists – and what many of its stars did next might genuinely surprise you.

Sure, David Hasselhoff became a global entertainment icon and Pamela Anderson turned into a '90s phenomenon, but look a little closer and the post-beach careers get even more interesting and diverse.

Alexandra Paul emerged as a passionate activist and triathlete; Nicole Eggert became a vocal advocate for survivors; and Jason Momoa – who got his start in the franchise Baywatch Hawaii – went on to become Aquaman. Even brief guest stars, such as Kelly Slater and Bryan Cranston, went on to award-winning heights.

Who knew a beach show could become such an A-list launch pad? Join HELLO! as we take a trip down memory lane to those slow-motion runs on dreamy beaches.

Pamela Anderson as C.J. Parker © Getty Images Pamela Anderson made her name on the iconic series Pamela Anderson became a global icon as C.J. Parker, joining Baywatch in season three and staying through five seasons, making her one of the show's most recognisable stars. Prior to Baywatch, she had roles in hit TV shows including Charles in Charge, Married… With Children and Home Improvement. © Getty Images C.J. Parker has officially earned her place in pop culture history C.J's sunny character, signature red swimsuit, and slow-motion runs helped define '90s pop culture. Pamela left Baywatch in 1997 to pursue other acting opportunities, but did return to reprise her role for the Baywatch movie reunion in 2003. She recently admitted to W Magazine: "I've never seen a Baywatch episode. I don't like to watch myself." Honestly, iconic behaviour. In my eyes this woman can do no wrong. Pamela went on to star in Barb Wire, VIP, Scary Movie 3, and several reality TV shows. In 2023 she released an acclaimed documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, and bestselling memoir, reclaiming her narrative. She's also become an outspoken animal-rights activist with PETA, appearing in campaigns and speaking globally. © Getty Images Pamela dated her co-star David Charvet from 1992 to 1994 Perhaps the most surprising chapter of all has been her evolution into the face of the no-makeup movement – a striking shift from the hyper-glam persona that made her famous. Her fresh-faced red-carpet appearances have sparked a wider cultural conversation about ageing, beauty standards and self-acceptance, cementing her status as a modern style icon. She has two sons, Brandon and Dylan, with ex-husband, rocker Tommy Lee. Today she lives a quieter life in Canada, often gardening and writing at her Vancouver Island home. You have to admire a woman who survives the '90s, the tabloids and that many jet-skis.

Alexandra Paul as Stephanie Holden © Getty Images Alexandra Paul faced some particularly stormy storylines Joining the cast in season three, actress Alexandra Paul soon became a fan favourite playing Stephanie Holden, a tough, smart supervisor and one of the show's most grounded characters. She appeared in five seasons, becoming known for her emotional storylines, especially Stephanie's relationship with Mitch. In season seven, her character was killed by a falling lightning-struck mast while trying to rescue a teenager during a massive storm – one of the most dramatic (and traumatic) scenes of the series. Following Baywatch, Alexandra built a long résumé in television movies, independent films, and had guest roles on popular shows including Mad Men and Melrose Place. She's also a certified EMT and triathlete who competes in Ironman races. Truthfully, she might be the only cast member who could still outswim a riptide today. © WireImage After the show, Alexandra starred in a range of popular series Alexandra is also widely known for her decades of environmental and political activism; she has been arrested multiple times for peaceful protests. She married triathlon coach Ian Murray in 2000, and the couple lead a fitness-centric lifestyle in Southern California. One thing's certain: Baywatch alumni know how to reinvent themselves better than most.

Jeremy Jackson as Hobie Buchannon © Getty Images Jeremy Jackson beat out a Hollywood superstar for the role Child star Jeremy Jackson grew up on Baywatch, joining the show at age 11 as Hobie Buchannon, Mitch's son (and reportedly beating out Leonardo DiCaprio for the part). He appeared in nine seasons, making him one of the longest-running cast members. His wholesome early storylines made him popular with younger viewers, and he often joined press tours with David Hasselhoff. After leaving the series, Jeremy launched a music career and supported David Hasselhoff on his 1993 European tour. He made various TV appearances, including Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew. In adulthood, he faced well-publicised legal and addiction struggles. Jeremy was briefly married to former model Loni Willison, though the relationship ended amid personal difficulties. In recent years, he has focused on fitness, sobriety, and motivational speaking, using his platform to advocate for recovery and mental-health support. It takes true courage to turn your struggles into strength, and I find his dedication genuinely inspiring.

Carmen Electra as Lani McKenzie © Getty Images Carmen Electra was a relatively late arrival to the Baywatch gang Smouldering blonde Carmen Electra joined Baywatch relatively late, appearing as Lani McKenzie in season eight. Though she wasn't part of the OG cast, her arrival generated huge buzz thanks to an already-established modelling career and MTV fame. Her storyline was short-lived, but she became one of the most enduring pop-culture figures associated with the series. After Baywatch, Carmen skyrocketed in Hollywood with roles in Scary Movie, Starsky & Hutch, Epic Movie and VH1’s Singled Out. She also built a successful brand in glamour modelling, released music, and became a staple of early-2000s reality TV. © WireImage Beyond her acting roles, Carmen was a true multi-hyphenate Carmen had a short-lived marriage to Dennis Rodman and later went on to marry Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro in 2003. The couple starred in the reality TV series Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave, but sadly didn't go the distance, divorcing in 2007. In recent years Carmen has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity thanks to TikTok and her highly successful beauty line, GoGo Skincare. Truly, this woman has lived nine pop-culture lives and somehow keeps rebooting herself.

Nicole Eggert as Summer Quinn © Getty Images Nicole Eggert was a firm fan favourite A fresh-faced 20-year-old Nicole Eggert joined Baywatch in season three, playing Summer Quinn, a determined young lifeguard balancing ambition with insecurity. She appeared in two seasons and quickly became a teen favourite, appearing in countless magazines during the show's early '90s peak. © Getty Images One of her side hustles is most surprising... After leaving the show, Nicole continued acting in television movies and sitcoms (Boy Meets World, Gilmore Girls) and competed on reality series including Celebrity Fit Club and Splash. Later on, she traded acting for the hustle of a small business, launching an ice-cream truck business as a way to support her family. Nicole has two daughters with her ex-partner Justin Herwick. In recent years she has been an advocate for survivors of abuse, publicly sharing her own experiences and participating in related activism. Although she acts occasionally, she now focuses primarily on motherhood and her advocacy.

Jason Momoa as Jason Ioane © Getty Images Jason Momoa was a natural star Before he became Aquaman, Jason Momoa joined Baywatch Hawaii in 1999 as Jason Ioane. Cast at just 19 after being discovered by local talent scouts, he appeared in two seasons of the spin-off and quickly stood out for his athleticism and natural screen presence. After Baywatch, Jason went on to secure major film and TV roles including Game of Thrones, Conan the Barbarian, and eventually the DC Universe, where he became one of the world's biggest action stars as Aquaman. His Hawaiian upbringing and surfer identity remain central to his public persona. © WireImage Talent scouts saw his potential when he was just 19 Jason was married to his childhood crush, actress Lisa Bonet, for nearly two decades and the pair share two children. He is also stepdad to Zoe Kravitz, Lisa’s daughter from her relationship with rocker Lenny Kravitz. The couple separated in 2022 but maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship. Today, Jason continues to act, produce, and direct, including his directorial debut, Road to Paloma, as well as championing environmental causes, particularly ocean conservation. Along with Pamela Anderson, he is one of the most globally successful stars to come out of the Baywatch franchise. Clearly, the 'lifeguard-to-global-icon' career pipeline is alive and well.

Yasmine Bleeth as Caroline Holden © Ron Galella Collection via Getty Yasmine Bleeth was the ultimate Baywatch bombshell Cast as Caroline Holden, Stephanie's younger sister, Yasmine Bleeth joined Baywatch in Season 4, appearing in four seasons and becoming one of the series' breakout ’90s stars. Known for her striking looks and dramatic storylines, she was a constant presence in magazine rankings throughout the decade. © Getty Images The character Caroline Holden appeared in four seasons After leaving Baywatch in 1997, Yasmine starred in TV series including Nash Bridges, playing the role of inspector Caitlin Cross, and Titans. She faced well-documented struggles with substance use in the early 2000s, eventually stepping away from Hollywood to focus on recovery. © Getty Images Yasmine chose a life away from the Hollywood spotlight Yasmine married Paul Cerrito in 2002 after meeting him in rehab, and the couple have lived a low-profile life between Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Arizona ever since. She has largely retired from acting but has occasionally been photographed attending charity events. Caroline's storylines remain some of the most memorable from Baywatch’s peak years. In my opinion, if anyone deserves a medal for those slow-motion running sequences, it’s definitely her.

David Charvet as Matt Brody © Getty Images David Charvet was a Baywatch hunk Joining the cast in season three, actor David Charvet played handsome lifeguard Matt Brody, and appeared in three seasons before returning for Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding in 2003. His character was known for his romance with C.J. Parker, one of the show’s most popular pairings, a romance that continued off-screen, with David and Pamela dating from 1992-1994. © FilmMagic Now David's career has been largely focused on music After leaving Baywatch, David launched a successful music career in Europe, releasing platinum albums in France. His debut single "Should I Leave" was a bilingual hit in French and English, getting to number three in the French charts and also charting in Belgium and Sweden. Acting roles followed in Melrose Place, Angel Flight Down, and he also appeared on reality TV shows, including The Superstars and The Apprentice. © Getty Images David and Pamela dated from 1992-1994 David married fellow TV personality Brooke Burke in 2011 after several years of dating; they share two children. The couple divorced in 2020 but remain engaged co-parents. While he has stepped back from Hollywood, he remains one of the ultimate '90s poster boys – and I kind of love that for him.

Gena Lee Nolin as Neely Capshaw © Corbis via Getty Images Gena Lee Nolin joined as the 'bad girl' character Actress, model and TV personality Gena Lee Nolin joined Baywatch in season six as Neely Capshaw, a fiery, sometimes antagonistic lifeguard whose storylines often stirred controversy among fans – most notably getting into a fight in the water with Allison, Mitch’s fiancé in Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding. She appeared in three seasons, ultimately becoming one of the show's most recognisable late-'90s cast members. © Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Moving away from Baywatch, Gina's acting career took on a new direction After leaving Baywatch, Gina landed the lead role in action-adventure TV series Sheena in 2000. She also modelled extensively and made frequent talk-show appearances. Gina married former hockey star Cale Hulse in 2002 and the pair have two children together, as well as Gina's son from a previous relationship. She has been open about her struggles with thyroid disease, later authoring a book, Beautiful Inside and Out, to raise awareness for women’s health issues. Neely may have caused chaos on-screen, but Gena's off-screen glow-up is genuinely inspiring.

Erika Eleniak as Shauni McClain © NBCUniversal via Getty Images Erika Eleniak made waves in her romantic storylines Blonde bombshell Erika Eleniak made waves as Shauni McClain in the first three seasons of Baywatch. Her character's relationship with Eddie Kramer (played by Billy Warlock) was one of the first big romantic arcs, culminating in Shauni and Eddie leaving together at the end of season three. After Baywatch, Erika appeared in Under Siege, The Beverly Hillbillies, and numerous independent films. She also posed for Playboy and became a frequent guest on talk shows throughout the '90s. In the 2000s, she transitioned to reality TV and independent film projects while training as a life coach. © GC Images Following her departure from the beach, Erika still remained acting Erika has one daughter, born in 2006, and has spoken openly about her struggles with anxiety and body image, becoming an advocate for mental-health awareness. She lives a relatively private life today and occasionally appears at pop-culture conventions. She is a big fan of tattoos, recently telling Steve Kmetko on the Still Here Hollywood podcast: "I love tattoos. I love that my body is a canvas to tell my stories. It's fun."

Kelly Slater as Jimmy Slade © Getty Images Kelly Slater was the resident 'cool sufer dude' Surfing legend Kelly Slater appeared on Baywatch as Jimmy Slade for seasons three and four, playing a charismatic wave-rider who occasionally assisted the lifeguards. He also had an on-off relationship with Pamela Anderson, and in her documentary Pamela, a Love Story, the actress shared that he was her big love. "He was such a sweetheart to me and so good to me. He definitely was a heartbreaker, I mean he was just a free spirit, you couldn't get your hands around him, but you don't own anybody," she said. © Getty Images Post-Baywatch, Kelly turned his skills into a professional career Although his acting arc was brief, his presence drew huge attention from the surfing world and he went on to become the greatest professional surfer in history, winning 11 world titles. His dominance, longevity, and cultural impact far exceeded his short TV role. Kelly has two children and has spent years advocating for ocean conservation, sustainable clothing, and reef protection. He developed the groundbreaking Kelly Slater Wave Company, creating artificial wave technology now used globally. Today, he continues to compete selectively, surf for pleasure, and build environmental and wellness ventures. Somewhere out there, a slow-motion wave is still crashing in his honour.