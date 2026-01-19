General Hospital spoilers: here's everything happening January 19 - January 23

General Hospital fans left last week shocked! The jury in the shooting trial of Drew Cain found Willow Tait not guilty, leaving the door open for continued fallout.

While in the eyes of the law, Willow was acquitted, she isn't innocent in everyone's eyes, especially Michael Corinthos. To him, the shooting didn't come out of nowhere. He knew that Willow was emotionally entangled with Drew for months before the shooting, even if she insisted it was never physical.

The trial and Willow's acquittal also made tensions explode in the Quartermain family, showing how divided everyone had become. Aside from the trial, Valentin Cassadine took increasingly risky chances. Anna Devane was held captive, raising the stake of the courtroom scenes and reminding fans that multiple crises were unfolding at the same time in Port Charles.

© Disney Alexa Havins as Lulu Spencer on General Hospital

Carly Corinthos overheard information she wasn't meant to hear, immediately setting off alarm bells for her. And what she learned suggested that someone involved in the shooting wasn't being fully honest.

And, Sonny Corinthos, Jason Morgan, and Elizabeth Webber compared what they knew about the night Drew was shot. Instead of solely relying on the case, they pieced together timelines, motives, and inconsistencies, making it clear that the truth was much messier than what was presented in court.

© Disney Kelly Thiebaud as Britt Westbourne on General Hospital

As the fallout from the shooting trial, the drama in Port Charles continues this week. Here's everything coming up on General Hospital during the week of January 19–23:

Monday, January 19, 2026: The verdict in Willow's trial creates shockwaves.

Sonny makes a cryptic offer. Anna is horrified. Drew issues a warning to Nina. Dante is conflicted.

© Disney Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos on General Hospital

Tuesday, January 20, 2026:Elizabeth and Lucas rush to action.

Britt asks Jason on a date. Trina confides in Ava. Cullum issues new orders. Michael and Chase have a tense encounter.

Wednesday, January 21, 2026: Laura is alarmed.

Tracy makes Jason an offer. Nina advises Kai. Brennan briefs Josslyn. Lucas delivers devastating news.

Thursday, January 22, 2026: Britt is backed into a corner.

Jason is suspicious. Emma turns to Nathan for help. Brook Lynn and Chase discuss their future. Lucas and Marco are surprised.

© Disney Kristen Vaganos as Molly Lansing-Davis and Josh Kelly as Cody Bell on General Hospital

Friday, January 23, 2026: Sonny manipulates Ava.

Jason voices his concern for Britt. Jordan brokers an introduction. Joss turns to an unlikely source for help. Curtis is relieved.