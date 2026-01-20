Silent Witness releases first look at 'completely different' series 29 as All Creatures Great and Small star joins cast

The BBC has shared a first look at the upcoming season of Silent Witness, which stars Emilia Fox as Dr. Nikki Alexander and David Caves as Jack Hodgson.

The long-running crime show has welcomed a host of fresh faces for the 29th season, which arrives on Monday 2 February. Joining Emilia and David, as well as Maggie Steed and Francesca Mills, who play Harriet and Kit, are stars of Slow Horses, All Creatures Great and Small, Boiling Point and more.

© BBC Studios A first look at Silent Witness series 29, starring Emilia Fox, David Caves, Maggie Steed and Francesca Mills.

The ten-part series, which is set and filmed in Birmingham, will feature five stories. Keep reading for more details.

© David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images Mollie Winnard is among the new cast members Who has joined the cast of Silent Witness? The main four stars are joined by an impressive list of guest cast for season 29, including Lydia Wilson (Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue), Chris Reilly (Slow Horses), Chris Coghill (Slow Horses), Mollie Winnard (All Creatures Great and Small), Ben Batt (Riot Women), Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) and Selin Kizli (Am I Being Unreasonable?). Other guest stars include Gerard Kearns (Waiting For The Out) Adam Rayner (Superman and Lois), Phaldut Sharma (EastEnders), Dino Fetscher (Fool Me Once) and Cat Simmons (The Bill, Family Affairs).

© BBC / BBC Studios Emilia Fox stars in the drama Who leads the cast? Emilia Fox leads the cast as forensic pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander. The 51-year-old actress has starred in the show since 2004, taking over from Amanda Burton, who played Sam Ryan from 1996 to 2004. Meanwhile, David Caves (Jackie) plays Jack, alongside Maggie Steed (Rivals) as Harriet and Francesca Mills (The Witcher: Blood Origin) as Kit.

© BBC Studios / Robert Wilson Viewers will get a "glimpse" of Jack and Nikki's married life What to expect from Silent Witness season 29 Plot details have been kept firmly under wraps so far. However, we do know that five new stories will be told across ten episodes. Teasing the upcoming season of the show in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, Emilia revealed that viewers will get a "glimpse" of Jack and Nikki's married life, with the pair having tied the knot at the end of season 28. "Jack and Nikki are married, so you get a glimpse into their married life, and then being in Birmingham, it gives a whole new look to the show," she said. "There's a different atmosphere and feeling working up here." On filming the show in its new location of Birmingham, Emilia said that it feels "completely different". "The people are very welcoming, but visually it feels completely different, and it allows us to explore a different area of the country," the actress added.