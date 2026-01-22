Sean Bean's 'award-winning' next project revealed - and it might surprise fans

Calling all Sean Bean fans! The Game of Thrones actor has an exciting new project in the works – and it might not be what you expect.

The 66-year-old actor, who is famed for his illustrious TV and film career, is set to host the award-winning podcast, Get Birding.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Sean Bean is the new host of Get Birding

While Sean's hobby might come as a surprise to fans, the Time actor has been open about his love of nature in the past. In an interview with The Guardian in 2022, Sean shared his passion for gardening. "I find it very relaxing and comforting," he said. "There's a lot to look after. I've made it wildlife-friendly because I love to attract birds and butterflies, insects and animals."

What to expect from Sean's latest project

The Shardlake star, who is a "keen birder", will be sharing his passion for birdwatching with listeners of the podcast, which aims to make birdwatching and nature accessible and joyful for all.

Previous host Mya-Rose Craig will return as Sean's mentor as he talks about his own birding adventures, as well as those of his celebrity guests.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sean is a keen birdwatcher

The first episode, in which Sean will be joined by Elbow frontman and BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Guy Garvey, will be available on Thursday.

The Lord of the Rings actor said of his new venture: "It might come as a surprise to many, but I was a keen birder as a teenager growing up on a Sheffield estate, and spent many happy hours seeing what I could spot in our gardens and surrounding fields with my friends.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Sean's first episode will be released on Thursday

"In a busy world, birdwatching is a great way to connect with nature and relax, and I am excited to pick up my binoculars and go on this adventure with the Get Birding community – from seasoned birders, to those wanting to give it a try."

Episodes of the podcast will be released every two weeks, while the accompanying Birding YouTube channel @GetBirdingUK will feature more birding content.

Sean's other TV and film projects

2025 was a busy year for Sean. Not only did he star in the BBC's hit gangster drama, This City Is Ours, alongside James Nelson-Joyce, but he also appeared in MGM+ historical drama, Robin Hood, in which he played the Sheriff of Nottingham.

© BBC Sean stars in This City Is Ours

As for his big screen roles, Sean joined Daniel Day-Lewis and Samantha Morton in the psychological drama film, Anemone, and also featured in Prime Video's action comedy film, Deep Cover, starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed.

His upcoming roles include the Western drama, The Isolated Thief, which is currently in post-production. The film, set at the end of the U.S. Civil War, follows a young girl as she attempts to conceal the gold she stole from a group of violent outlaws who have seized control of her remote outpost.