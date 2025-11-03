Viewers 'hooked' on Sean Bean's new 10-part drama after 'amazing' 2-episode premiere

Viewers who tuned into the new historical drama Robin Hood, starring Sean Bean, have given their verdict on the Sunday's "amazing" two-episode premiere. The ten-part series is a reimagining of the classic tale about the titular folklore hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor and the epic love story between him and the courageous Marian. Newcomer Jack Patten stars as Rob, who leads a band of rebel outlaws in search of justice and freedom following the Norman invasion of England.

Having been lucky enough to watch the first four episodes ahead of the show's premiere, I'm not surprised viewers are loving it. This action-packed, high-stakes reimagining of the classic tale is Robin Hood's origin story. It focuses on Rob's relationship with his father, whose death is a powerful motivator for his rebellion against authority, and his romance with Marian, which is the beating heart of the story. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out what viewers have said about the show…

© Aleksandar Letic/MGM+ Viewers are loving the new historical drama What have viewers and critics said about Robin Hood? It's safe to say, viewers are loving the show so far and praised the opening two episodes on social media. One person wrote: "Just watched the first 2 episodes of Amazon/MGM new #Robinhood show and wow, amazing start," while another added: "This new #RobinHood show is pretty good for two episodes in… fantastic set and costume design, completely atmospheric of 12th century England. Plus the Sean Bean of it all. Yes, I shall continue watching." Meanwhile, a third viewer said they were "so hooked" after tuning into the first two episodes, while another hailed the show as "very impressive". As for what critics have said, the show has been met with mostly positive reviews. The Guardian awarded the series three stars, while The Wall Street Journal described the show as "well-performed and solidly made".

WATCH: The trailer for Robin Hood

© Aleksandar Letic/MGM+ The series is a reimagining of the classic tale about the titular folklore hero What is the series about? Set in 12th century England, where Saxons live under the crippling rule of Norman power, the series follows Robert of Locksley, the son of a forester, whose life is turned upside down when his family's ancestral home is taken away and his father is executed by the Sheriff of Nottingham. The synopsis continues: "Gifted with the longbow, Rob grows from grief into rebellion, his fate forever entwined with Marian, a noblewoman torn between loyalty to her family and her love for him. As tensions rise, Rob gathers a band of outlaws around him – men and women with little in common but their Saxon heritage and desire to fight tyranny. In Sherwood Forest, they wage war against corruption and injustice, drawing the ire of Sheriff, Barons, and Norman royalty alike. What begins as vengeance transforms into something far greater: the legend of Robin Hood, a symbol of defiance whose struggle will shape the fate of England itself."

© Aleksandar Letic/MGM+ Who stars in the show? Newcomer Jack Patten leads the cast as Robert of Locksley, alongside Lauren McQueen (Masters of the Air, Outlander: Blood of My Blood) as Marian, Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, This City is Ours) as Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham (Mr. Corman, Cowboy Bebop) as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington (Slow Horses, The Long Shadow) as the Earl of Huntingdon and Connie Nielsen (Gladiator, Wonder Woman) as Eleanor of Aquitaine.