Gordon Ramsay set to reveal 'very different' side in 6-part Netflix documentary

Gordon Ramsay is revealing a "very different" side to him in his upcoming six-part Netflix documentary, Being Gordon Ramsay. The new series is due to land in February and gives a behind-the-scenes look at the TV chef as he prepares to launch one of his biggest restaurant ventures to date.

Offering exclusive access into the lives of the Ramsay family, including his wife Tana and daughters Tilly and Holly, the show sees Gordon launch 22 Bishopsgate, a £20m venture that opens five culinary experiences in one of London's tallest buildings.

© Courtesy of Netflix The series lands on Netflix in February

Labelled as an "unflinchingly honest" and "heart-warmingly funny" journey into Gordon Ramsay's 100-mile-an-hour life, viewers will see how the chef balances his work commitments with his family life.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the upcoming documentary…

What is Being Gordon Ramsay about?

According to Netflix, the docuseries follows Gordon, one of the world's most famous chefs, in the lead-up to the opening of 22 Bishopsgate.

The synopsis reads: "This is Gordon as we have never seen him before as he opens the doors to his home and businesses. Over a six-month window, the expansion of his restaurant empire begins to take shape and, with the official launch fast approaching, we see Gordon balance the challenges that come with it with his life as a husband to Tana, and father to their six children."

What happens in the trailer?

In the trailer, Gordon describes the process of launching five businesses under one roof as "the most ambitious project I've ever opened in my entire life".

"If Bishopsgate was to fail, yeah I'm [explicit]," he admits. Later, the trailer also features interviews with Gordon's wife, Tana. "People think they know Gordon," she says.

© Courtesy of Netflix Tana and Gordon

"He's someone who dreams big. But you know what, he's just Gordon to me." The clip then pans to a hilarious moment when Tana is reflecting on their 30-year relationship, before Gordon abruptly pauses the conversation to grab a coffee. "He drives me mental!" Tana adds affectionately.

Elsewhere, Gordon's chef daughter Tilly explains how her father reacts the way he does on TV in the pursuit of "perfection", while his second-eldest daughter Holly adds: "He's a very different person to what he is on set. He's just dad."

© Courtesy of Netflix Gordon cooking with his daughter Tilly

As well as charting his work on 22 Bishopsgate, the documentary also offers an insight into Gordon's humble beginnings. "I grew up on a council estate in Daventry," he says. "I still remember my school uniform having holes in my secondhand trousers. There's always a needle of fear you're gonna lose it."

As the pressure mounts for 22 Bishopsgate to succeed, the clip ends with Gordon saying: "There's so much riding on this – reputationally, financially, you have to be better than good. It scares the [explicit] out of me."

Being Gordon Ramsay lands on Netflix on 18 February 2026.