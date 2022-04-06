Tilly Ramsay makes surprise appearance alongside her dad in exclusive MasterChef Junior clip you need to see Fans weren't expecting this

Gordon Ramsay is used to turning up the heat in the kitchen but it was his daughter, Tilly's turn during an unexpected appearance together.

In an exclusive clip from the new upcoming MasterChef Junior episode, the 20-year-old TV presenter and chef received a surprising proposal.

While checking on the young contestants and the dishes they were preparing, Tilly was flirted with by 14-year-old competitor, Freddy.

WATCH: Tilly Ramsay makes suprise appearance on MasterChef Junior

The blush-worthy moment took place in front of Gordon as the confident youngster asked Tilly: "What do you think of American boys?" to which Tilly politely responded: "I think they're very nice Freddy. What's Philadelphia like this time of year?"

This prompted the teen to invite the former Strictly Come Dancing star to visit him in his home town.

Tilly laughed off the exchange, as did Gordon who reminded him: "Freddy, I'm going to talk to your father. You're here to cook, not flirt."

Tilly starred with her dad who is a judge on MasterChef Junior - PHOTO CREDIT FOX

During the episode - which will air this Thursday, 7 April, at 8/7 ET on Fox the kids will be tasked with making 50 perfect donut holes.

The elimination challenge isn't so sweet, however, and promises to be a smelly one as ten contestants will be given ugly, stinky Monkfish to use for a MasterChef-worthy dish.

Tilly is no stranger to cooking challenges and as well as being a social media influencer and TV star, she's a successful chef.

Tilly and Gordon have a sweet father-daughter relationship

She competed on Celebrity MasterChef Australia and made it through to the finals.

Tilly also presented the BBC cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC alongside her family.

She's currently taking a well-deserved break from her presenting and cooking duties though, and shared snapshots of herself enjoying a skiing vacation.

Tilly looked right at home on MasterChef Junior PHOTO CREDIT FOX

The star looked like the ultimate snow-bunny posing outside a luxury chalet in Courchevel, wearing a cropped black puffer jacket, black leggings, white Moon Boots and a pale grey ribbed knit beanie.

She smiled for the camera amidst her idyllic mountain setting, showing off both her impeccable ski style and surrounding picturesque scenery.

