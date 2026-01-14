Goldie Hawn shares Kurt Russell's vulnerable private moment in conversation with daughter Kate Hudson

The Hudson-Hawn-Russell clan wear their hearts on their sleeves, as revealed by Goldie Hawn during a candid conversation with her daughter Kate Hudson.

Goldie, 80, and Kate, 46, sat down for a special screening of Song Sung Blue, followed by a Q&A led by the Oscar-winning actress with her daughter. Kate plays Claire Sardina opposite Hugh Jackman's Mike Sardina, a couple who became renowned for their Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder.

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson at a special screening and Q&A for "Song Sung Blue"

The movie has received generally positive reviews, with raves reserved for Kate's performance in particular, many citing it as her greatest since her breakout turn in Almost Famous. She has received Golden Globe and Actor Award nominations for the same.

While she previously revealed her parents were "a mess" when they first watched the film during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Goldie elaborated on how she and Kurt, 74, really received the film during the Q&A.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo discussed award season, the perception of the "movie star," and how Goldie and Kurt reacted to the movie

Held at AMC The Grove 14 on January 13, 2026, the Cactus Flower star recalled: "When I first saw this movie, Kurt and I were sitting together and it wasn't totally put together yet."

"So it wasn't color corrected, there were certain things they needed to do and balance the sound and everything and make it the whole finished movie. But the two of us held onto each other and cried."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's grandchildren

She continued: "From the minute you did the Patsy Cline song! I mean, literally cried. And it was like one of those moments where we thought, 'What have we just seen?' And it was such [an] extraordinary surprise."

In fact, Kurt, known famously for his tough-guy personas such as in his collaborations with John Carpenter, even had to excuse himself to compose himself privately. And he went so far as to tell Goldie beside him that he thought Kate might just be one of the greatest actresses of all time.

© Getty Images The couple, who have been together for over 40 years, were left in tears over "Song Sung Blue"

Kate, clearly touched, did also note that while they were this complimentary because they were family, they also do draw the line with each other when it comes to what they're comfortable and not comfortable showing to other members of the family. "If we're really honest, there are movies each other have made that we all have not seen. Sometimes I'll be like, 'Mom, you don't really need to see this.'"

Of course, Kurt's strong feelings on Kate as an actress are shared by her proud mom as well, who even noted that she saw a lack of "movie stars" in Hollywood now. "I don't know where stars are anymore, to tell you the truth. I consider you one of them. And there are some. I'm not putting anyone down," Goldie mused.

© Getty Images Kurt even had to excuse himself to private compose himself, and dubbed his stepdaughter one of the greatest actors of all time

She was careful to add that while there were still many top-tier actors in the industry, the magic of going to the movies has passed, as has the allure of the Hollywood star. "I don't want to say diluted, but it's not a bad word," Goldie continued. "Back in the time when I was at my peak, we were in theaters. And those were big, big movies. We saw ourselves big."