Today's Dylan Dreyer opens the doors to her spacious new home — and the personal details are everything

Dylan Dreyer is settling in nicely to her new home - and has already made it a sanctuary for her young family. The Today Show star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a glimpse inside her spacious new property, which is stunning.

Dylan posted a picture of her three young sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, transfixed by the television screen as they watched New England Patriots play against the Houston Texans. "Go Pats," she captioned the picture.

The image was taken in the living area, complete with a large L-shaped couch and a roaring fire. There were also space-saving floor-to-ceiling book shelves with storage space underneath. The shelves were filled with books and lots of family photos of Dylan and her sons at various stages of their lives. There was even a picture of Dylan with her Today co-stars on display.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer shared a new photo from inside her stunning home in Long Island

Dylan moved to her new house at the end of 2025, following her split from husband Brian Fichera. The star opened up about the big change on November 5 while talking to co-host Jenna Bush Hager while guest hosting Jenna & Friends.

She explained: "I found this house, and it is so freeing to be renting again because the kids come home with all this stuff. I love school in the suburbs because they're celebrating all the holidays and they're coming home with, like, scarecrow drawings and that's what they're learning that day."

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer's sons inside their home

She added that the house was a rental, and as a result she was using her children's artwork to decorate it, rather than worrying too much about furnishing it. "There are leaves on the floor in the living room, and I'm like, I don't really care that much."

The family have settled in nicely and have enjoyed celebrating the holidays in the suburbs. The children's author also touched upon co-parenting with Brian.

© Instagram Dylan with her children Calvin, Oliver and Rusty

She said that she had asked her oldest son: "I asked Calvin, 'What do you think a family is?' And he said, 'Well, it's a group of people that love each other.' And I said, 'And that's what we are, and we will always be that for you. But Mommy and Daddy work better as friends than as husband and wife.' And he doesn't care about a title. He doesn't care what we are officially. None of them do. They are surrounded by love every single day."

© Instagram Dylan and ex Brian Fichera have remained on good terms

Dylan and Brian still regularly meet up to spend time together with their sons and even went on vacation together last year. The former couple were previously raising their sons in New York City, which they moved out of in September.