Agatha Christie fans are hooked on all 6 seasons of Netflix's 'masterpiece' mystery series

Calling all Agatha Christie fans! Netflix has added all six seasons of Marple, the epic murder mystery series adapted from the novels written by the queen of crime herself.

Originally released in 2004, the six-season drama – which includes 24 bingeable episodes – follows Jane Marple, who, as her peers enter their twilight years, continues to use her sleuthing skills to crack twisty cases in her quaint English village of St Mary Mead.

© Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo Joanna Lumley and Julia McKenzie in Miss Marple

Since arriving on Netflix on 24 January, the series has quietly climbed the charts and currently sits at number eight among the UK's most-watched shows. This success is perfectly timed, coinciding with the buzz around the new Seven Dials adaptation and the simultaneous release of that other golden oldie, 1989's Poirot.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "It's no wonder fans love Marple. Created by the Queen of Crime herself, Miss Marple is the ultimate underdog. Subverting the archetypal detective, Marple uses her unassuming, elderly spinster appearance as the perfect disguise for her sharp intellect. The timeless stories combined with the idyllic English countryside backdrop create nostalgic and cosy viewing, best enjoyed on the sofa with a slice of cake and piping hot cup of tea!"

Read on for all you need to know about the new release on Netflix…

What are viewers saying about Agatha Christie's Marple?

After Netflix announced the new release would be landing on the streamer, fans were quick to share their excitement to go and binge the beloved episodes.

"Time to watch this masterpiece," said one viewer, while another penned: "If you love classic crime, clever storytelling and a detective who solves murders without ever raising her voice, this is absolute gold."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Having all of Poirot and Marple on Netflix is a dream come true for mystery lovers."

What happens in Marple?

The whodunnit series follows spinster sleuth Jane Marple, who lives in the quiet yet mystery-filled village of St Mary Mead. While her peers enjoy retirement, Marple uses her uncanny knack to sniff out clues and hunt down crooks.

Who stars in Marple?

Geraldine McEwan (The Magdalene Sisters, Henry V) brings Marple to life in the first three seasons, while Julia McKenzie (Cranford, Masterpiece Mystery) takes over as the show's protagonist from season four.

© Alamy Stock Photo

One of the best elements of this show is also its impressive slate of guest stars, which includes Joanna Lumley, Joan Collins, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Carey Mulligan, Tom Hughes and Benedict Cumberbatch.

All six seasons of Marple are available to watch on Netflix, as well as ITVX.