Netflix viewers can't stop watching this 'masterpiece' film that's been trending for over 200 days

Netflix is, without a doubt, one of the biggest streamers in the market and is responsible for producing some of the most-watched original films, including Red Notice, Don't Look Up and Bird Box. There's one movie in particular, though, that has soared in popularity with viewers.

Originally released on 20 June 2025, KPop Demon Hunters has been trending for over 200 days and has amassed a whopping 325 million views – the equivalent of 541,800,000 hours watched – since its debut on the streamer. The film proved such a hit that a singalong version was also released in cinemas on 31 October.

Comfortably sitting in the Global Top 10 Movies chart for 31 weeks and counting, the animated feature comes from Sony Pictures Animation (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) and has become one of Netflix's biggest movie successes to date.

If you're not one of the millions who have already tuned in, or you haven't heard its Oscar-nominated original song Golden, read on to find out everything you need to know about the smash-hit film that viewers can't stop watching.

WATCH: KPop: Demon Hunters Trailer

© NETFLIX What have viewers said about KPop Demon Hunters? The movie has proved a massive hit with audiences, earning a near-perfect 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and building a reputation as a fun, feel-good watch for the whole family. "It's the best movie of the year. 10/10 masterpiece, best movie since Dune Part 2," wrote one viewer, while another agreed: "Great story, great performances, great animation and incredible music." A third added: "A fun, kid-friendly, action-packed movie featuring three strong female heroes who also happen to be pop idols. A great time for both kids and their parents, and the songs are super catchy too."

© NETFLIX What have critics said about KPop Demon Hunters? The film has also impressed critics and holds a 92% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. In its four-star review, Empire penned: "An animated film showing you 'how it's done, done, done' – as HUNTR/X would put it – this is a stunning musical treat, a joy for all ages. Now warm up the vocal cords and bring on the sequel."

© NETFLIX Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter wrote: "KPop Demon Hunters delivers not only a cornucopia of earworms whose melodies will be lingering in your brain for weeks, but also a fast and funny genre mash-up that puts most theatrical animated releases to shame." IndieWire added: "In the hands of directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, it's an endearing, beautifully animated crowdpleaser, with a dorkily sincere love for the pop culture phenomena it embeds itself in."

© NETFLIX What happens in KPop Demon Hunters? Co-directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the film follows a K-pop girl group named Huntrix, made up of three superstars: Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong) and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo). The synopsis reads: "When the band isn't selling out stadiums or topping Billboard charts, they're using their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from supernatural danger. Together, they must face their biggest threat – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise."

KPop Demon Hunters received two nods in the 2026 Oscar nominations: Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature, alongside Elio and Zootopia 2.

The movie is available to watch on Netflix.