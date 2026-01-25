Netflix viewers binge-watching 'perfect' 8-part romance drama as it climbs the charts

Calling all Canadian romance drama fans! Netflix released Finding Her Edge on 22 January, and viewers have been binge-watching all eight episodes in one go, launching it to the number two most-streamed show on Netflix right now.

Coming in hot after the success of Heated Rivalry, which is also a romance drama set in Canada, Finding Her Edge follows a retired figure skater who returns to competitive ice dancing with a new partner. But when she runs into her first love, she must navigate a complicated love triangle.

Adapted from Jennifer Iacopelli's 2022 YA novel of the same name, the show stars Madelyn Keys (A Mother's Lie), Olly Atkins (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Cale Ambrozic (We Were Liars), and comes from showrunner Jeff Norton (Geek Girl) and Shelley Scarrow (Degrassi: The Next Generation).

If you're a fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty and Heated Rivalry, then this show might be worth tuning into. Not only does it feature a Belly/Conrad/Jeremiah-style love triangle, but it's also set on a Canadian ice rink and packed with yearning, drama and complex family dynamics. What more could you ask for?

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Finding Her Edge…

WATCH: Finding Her Edge Trailer

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo and Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot What are viewers saying about Finding Her Edge? The show has proved a hit with viewers, with many sharing that they've watched multiple episodes in one go. "Binge-watched the whole series, so many emotions but nothing is as it seems, now I'm wanting more," said one viewer, while another echoed: "Seriously just binge-watched the whole season. I'm going insane over them #FindingHerEdge."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Fans have been bingeing the new series Meanwhile, others went into more detail. "Honestly, Finding Her Edge surprised me in the best way," penned one viewer. "It's easy to watch but also really meaningful, and the characters feel genuine rather than overdone. The story pulls you in quickly, and by the end you actually want more. Definitely worth giving a chance, it deserves more love." A fourth added: "This show is a perfect way to open up 2026 with a dramatic bang! The plot is genuinely entertaining, and I love how the characters speak of the magic of ice skating! "After all The Summer I Turned Pretty drama during the summer, it's good to start the year with such a sufficient, in-depth drama, where the actors have chemistry, the characters have goals and the ice skating is absolutely fantastic!"

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The romance drama is currently the second most-watched show on Netflix What is Finding Her Edge about? The eight-parter centres around Adriana Russo, a former figure skater whose gold medalist mother died two years ago. When she gets a chance to carry on her family's Olympic legacy and save their financially struggling ice rink, Adriana jumps at it. But the exciting opportunity brings complications, one of which is her former ice dancing partner, Freddie, whom she bailed on when she left the sport two years earlier. The synopsis continues: "The only other athlete capable of winning competitions with her is the last person in the world she wants to skate with: the cocky bad boy of ice dancing, Brayden Elliot.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Alexandra Beaton plays Elise Russo while Aidan Shaw is Weston "As Adriana tries to find a way to work with Brayden, she's caught off guard when Freddie and his new partner show up with the rest of the Canadian Olympic hopefuls to train at her family's elite ice rink. "At first, Freddie seems ready to forgive and forget – perhaps even rekindle something – until he sees her skate with Brayden. Because, despite the vitriol Adriana and Brayden spew at each other, their chemistry on the ice is undeniable. Can Adriana conquer the competitive world of ice dancing, or will boy drama dash her Olympic dreams?"

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Millie Davis, Cale Ambrozic, Olly Atkins, Alexandra Beaton, Madelyn Keys and Alice Malakhov Who stars in Finding Her Edge? The cast is led by Madelyn Keys (A Mother's Lie) as Adriana Russo, who is joined by Alexandra Beaton (Single All the Way) as Elise Russo and Alice Malakhov (Anne with an E) as Maria Russo. Meanwhile, Harmon Walsh (Gossip Girl) plays Will Russo, Olly Atkins (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) is Freddie O'Connell and Cale Ambrozic (We Were Liars) plays Brayden Elliot.

© NETFLIX Have you watched Finding Her Edge yet? What has the cast said about Finding Her Edge? Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview, Madelyn Keys shared that it's not just romantic love the show explores. "The love triangle is what gets people in and draws them in because of those wonderful comparables [The Summer I Turned Pretty, My Life with the Walter Boys], but beneath the love triangle, there is another one: Adriana and her two sisters, and I love that there is that familial love triangle happening as well," she said. Discussing the main trio's dynamic, Cale Ambrozic explained how they clicked instantly. "We all had stuff in common and we were all just so gracious and generous with each other, and I think it shows in the final product," he said. "That's another beautiful thing about our show, you can really feel that passion that we have for each other."

All eight episodes of Finding Her Edge are available to watch on Netflix.