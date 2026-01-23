'Epic' Western drama with major cliffhanger ending cancelled after just one season

Netflix's Western drama, The Abandons, has been cancelled after just one season. The series, which arrived on the platform in December last year and has been hailed as "epic" by viewers, stars Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson as the warring matriarchs of two very different families living in the Washington Territory in 1854.

Viewers are understandably disappointed with the decision, given the drama ended on a huge cliffhanger, leaving fans with unanswered questions.

© Michelle Faye/Netflix The series has been cancelled Why has The Abandons been cancelled? According to Deadline, the series brought in 19.8 million views in its first 28 day, spending two weeks in the Netflix Top 10 for English series. After that, it quickly dropped off the Top 10 and logged 4.8 million views in 17 days. The show also faced an obstacle behind-the-scenes when creator Kurt Sutter left the show with just weeks left of the shoot. The showrunner reportedly abandoned the production due to creative differences.

WATCH: The trailer for The Abandons

© Michelle Faye/Netflix Viewers shared their disappointment on social media What have viewers said? Taking to social media, viewers shared their disappointment over the decision. One person wrote: "The cancellation still makes me very sad. I had hoped for another season. #TheAbandons," while another added: "Ridiculous, such a great series." The disappointment of cancelled shows is a familiar feeling among audiences of the streaming age. The decision to axe shows tends to be down to a range of factors, from viewership numbers to cost and completion rate (the percentage of viewers who watch a video from start to finish). Sadly, The Abandons isn't the first show to be unexpectedly cancelled after its first season, and it won't be the last!

© Netflix The show is set in the Washington Territory in 1854 What is The Abandons about? Set in Washington Territory in 1854, the series follows two clashing families. Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson star as the warring matriarchs of the two clans, who come from very different backgrounds: one of wealth and privilege, bound by blood; and the other a found family of orphans and outcasts, bound by love and necessity, according to the synopsis. It continues: "The families find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice."