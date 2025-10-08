King Charles to star in documentary as he shares stark warning

The King gave a stark warning as a new documentary about his environmental work was announced by The King's Foundation and Prime Video. As the palace shared a new photograph of the monarch at his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, the monarch, 76, said it is his "fondest hope" that the film will encourage a new audience to embrace his environmental philosophy.

The new image showed Charles, in a light suit and colourful pink patterned tie, resting his hands on his shepherd's crook walking stick, while surrounded by summer greenery in the arboretum at Highgrove.

The documentary, which has the working title Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, will feature Charles' own reflections on his lifelong commitment to promoting a sustainable world and is being billed as an uplifting tale of the power of "hope and resilience". Produced by Passion Planet in collaboration with The King's Foundation for Amazon MGM Studios, it will launch exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in early 2026.

The King's statement on the film

As the film was announced, the King said: "Nature is our sustainer - we are a part of Nature. Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves. For much of my life I have sought to promote and encourage ways we can work with, rather than against Nature. In other words, to restore balance to our planet which is under such stress.

© Getty Images The King's Foundation owns Dumfries House in Cumnock, Scotland

"This film will, I hope, demonstrate just some of the remarkable work being done around the world to put Harmony into practice, from the forests of Guyana to sustainable communities in India – and, closer to home, through the work of my King's Foundation at Dumfries House and Highgrove. Never has it been more important for the world to make a concerted effort to protect and prioritise our planet, and to restore our relationship with it.

© Getty Images Charles's country abode, Highgrove House

"It is therefore my fondest hope that this film may encourage a new audience to learn about the philosophy of Harmony - and perhaps inspire the same sense of determination it has given me to help build a more sustainable future."

What is the film about?

The documentary will explore the origins, evolution and scientific foundations of the King's "Harmony" philosophy, which he set out in his 2010 book Harmony: A New Way of Looking At Our World. It will show how The King's Foundation, which has its headquarters in Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, has embraced this approach through projects focusing on community regeneration, sustainable textiles and traditional skills.

© Getty Charles has long been advocate for environmental issues

The documentary's director, Nicolas Brown, said: "Working on this film we became aware of how important this story is. Remarkably few people around the world know the full depth of The King's lifelong battle to bring nature and humanity into harmony. Even today, His Majesty's work with The King's Foundation is transforming the world in so many inspiring ways.

"This is a story of hope and resilience. People who watch this film will leave feeling uplifted and motivated. The King's philosophy offers something for everyone. Mostly, he shows us the power of resilience - and how following your intuition can transform the world."

