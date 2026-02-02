Moments you missed from the Grammys: Justin Bieber's shirtless performance, Cher's awkward blunder and more

The biggest night in music took place on Sunday evening, with some of the world's most talented artists flocking to Los Angeles to celebrate the best songs, albums and musicians of the year at the 68th Grammy Awards.

As always, the night was full of surprises, history-making moments and unforgettable performances, from Kendrick Lamar becoming the most-awarded rapper of all time at the Grammys to Bad Bunny's win for album of the year, marking the first time a Spanish-language album has picked up the award.

But what about the moments you might have missed? From Hailey Bieber supporting her husband Justin during his topless performance to Cher's on-stage blunder and Jamie Foxx's red carpet interaction with Chappell Roan, here's what you may not have seen…

© CBS Hailey smiled as her husband performed at the show Hailey supports Justin Bieber during his shirtless performance Justin Bieber returned to the Grammys stage for the first time in four years on Sunday night. The singer took to the stage in just a pair of boxer shorts and socks to perform his song, Yukon, showcasing his heavily tattooed chest. Supporting him from the audience was his wife, Hailey Bieber, who was seen smiling whilst watching her other-half perform. Earlier in the night, the couple were matching in black as they walked the red carpet. While Hailey looked stunning in a strapless gown, Justin looked chic in an oversized blazer.

WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne's family cries through in memoriam section at the Grammys

© Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images Cher mistakenly called Kendrick Lamar 'Luther Vandross' Cher's blunder Music legend Cher accidentally called Kendrick Lamar 'Luther Vandross' when she announced the winner of record of the year. Kendrick picked up the gong for GNX track Luther, which features R&B singer SZA and samples late R&B and soul singer Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn's 1982 version of If This World Were Mine. Cher, who won a lifetime achievement award on the night, took to the stage thinking that she would be reading from a prompter, rather than opening an envelope. "And the Grammy goes to, oh they told me it was going to be on the prompter, oh and the Grammy goes to Luther Vandross, no Kendrick Lamar," she said. Kendrick and SZA walked onto the stage laughing with Cher. "This is what music is about. Luther Vandross," said Kendrick, adding that the award is "special for me" because "it's one of my favourite artists of all time, and they granted us the privilege to do our version of it."

© John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Jamie and Chappell met on the red carpet Jamie Foxx and Chappell Roan's red carpet interaction Actor Jamie Foxx met singer Chappell Roan on the red carpet on Sunday night. The 58-year-old approached the 27-year-old Subway singer whilst she was being photographed ahead of the ceremony and introduced her to his daughters, Annalise and Corinne. The interaction was cut short when a member of Chappell's team stepped in to move the train of her sheer, maroon dress. Jamie then apologized as Chappell moved down the carpet for more photos.

© Etienne Laurent / AFP via Getty Images The trio wore matching velvet suits Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Malice,'s matching moment Pharrell Williams, Pusha T and Malice looked super suave as they pulled up on the red carpet in matching plush pink velvet Louis Vuitton suits. The stylish trio, who are longtime friends from Virginia Beach, later hit the stage to perform So Far Ahead from their Grammy-nominated album, Let God Sort Em Out.

© FilmMagic Jon won the Americana album Grammy on Sunday Jon Batiste's comments about AI After picking up the Americana album Grammy for 'Big Money', singer and composer Jon Batiste revealed that he wasn't worried about the threat that AI poses to the music industry. "I don't think that AI can sound like a human," he told the press room. "It's not something that's possible. It can sound like a simulacrum [of] Jon Batiste, but it won't be Jon Batiste."