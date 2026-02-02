BBC star Emma Vardy bids farewell days after Carol Kirkwood confirms exit

BBC Breakfast star Emma Vardy has bid adieu to the programme, but it's not goodbye forever. Returning to the sofa on Sunday, Emma, who is expecting her second child with husband, Aaron Adams, confirmed that she's heading on maternity leave. "Right well, that's nearly it for us today," Emma told audiences. And my last show before mat leave!" After her co-presenter, Roger Johnson wished her "good luck," the TV star noted that she would return. "I'll be back... see you," she said, signing off.

After wrapping up Sunday's show, Emma followed up with some behind-the-scenes photos. Among them, the broadcaster was seen carrying a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a gift for her new arrival as she left the studio. As part of the post, Emma also recorded a video in her car. Admitting that it was a "strange feeling" to have left BBC Breakfast, the journalist joked that all she could do was "wait" for her little one to arrive.

"Thank you for all of the nice messages, and I will see you on the other side. Let's do this," Emma concluded.

Shortly after posting, the broadcaster, who is already a mum to her two-year-old son, Jago Fionn, was inundated with support. Taking to the comments, Emma's BBC Breakfast co-star, Jon Kay, wrote: "Yay! Now you can put your feet up, rest and relax….? Oh. Not really. Sending you all best wishes for your next big story. Good luck and enjoy the family adventure ahead." Likewise, Sally Nugent quipped: "Phew! Been waiting for that call. Loads of luck."

Carol Kirkwood's departure

Emma's exit, albeit temporary, comes just days after meteorologist Carol Kirkwood announced her decision to leave BBC Breakfast live on air. Concluding her 25-year tenure with the BBC, Carol clarified that she would be leaving the corporation in April, in order to spend more time with her husband of two years, Steve Randall.

© BBC Carol Kirkwood will be leaving BBC Breakfast in April

"I love my job, I've loved working at the BBC, but I love my husband more than my job. More than everyone, I should say," the broadcaster explained on Tuesday. "We only got married a couple of years ago, and we're ships that pass in the night so I'm so looking forward to [spending more time together]. The future is rosy and the time is right, absolutely right for me to go."

Speaking to viewers, Carol concluded, "And to those watching and listening at home – thank you for all the kindness you have shown me over the years, being part of your mornings has been a joy. This hasn't been an easy decision to make, but it feels like the right moment to step away. I'll carry with me the most wonderful memories."