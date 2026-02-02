'Brilliant' detective drama reveals new look at season 2 as Midsomer Murders and Slow Horses actors join cast

A teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of Bergerac has been unveiled. The detective drama, which comes to U and U&DRAMA in the Spring, stars Damien Molony as the talented but complex detective Jim Bergerac, who was originally played by John Nettles in the 1980s BBC show.

The Jersey-set series, which has been hailed as "brilliant" and a "bingefest" by viewers, is penned by Toby Whithouse (The Red King, Being Human) and follows the titular police detective as he grapples with life as a widower and recovering alcoholic.

© U Damien Molony stars in Bergerac

The new teaser shows glimpses of Bergerac in season two, including flashes of his new romance with Nicola. Meanwhile, a voice-over accuses him of being "impulsive" and "dangerous to be around".

At the end of the clip, Bergerac says, "I didn't think I was in danger anymore."

WATCH: The teaser for Bergerac season 2

While Damien Molony had big boots to fill when he first signed on to play Bergerac, his portrayal of the tortured but seriously skilled police officer offers a fresh spin on the classic character. With all the hallmarks of a binge-worthy crime drama, including an absorbing murder mystery, unexpected twists and a compelling lead, this modern take is a must-watch for detective drama fans.

© Colin Hutton / UKTV The series returns in Spring

Damien is joined by the likes of Adrian Edmondson (Rain Dogs, Midsomer Murders), Turlough Convery (Sanditon, Slow Horses) and Lesley Sharp (Red Eye, Before We Die) in the new season, as well as returning stars Zoë Wanamaker (My Family) as Charlie Hungerford, Robert Gilbert (Big Boys, Killing Eve) as Barney Crozier and Chloé Sweetlove (The Crow Girl, My Husband's Double Life) as Kim Bergerac.

Keep reading to find out more…

What expect from season 2

Season two follows on from the gripping events of series one and sees Jim Bergerac face the most challenging case of his career when shocking events unfold at a wedding reception on Jersey.

In his personal life, Jim has tentatively started dating, with the encouragement of his daughter Kim, although he's still mourning his wife.

© UKTV / Colin Hutton Lesley Sharp as Monica and Camilla Beeput as Nicola in Bergerac series two

The synopsis continues: "Privately he doesn't hold out much hope of meeting someone and is doing it more for Kim's benefit than his own. But then he meets Nicola, a visitor to the island, and they connect. Could this be the start of something for Bergerac?

"Romance is also in the air for Bergerac's formidable mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford, who has found a new man in her life, the effervescent, charming Nigel. But in the same breath as meeting Nicola, Bergerac is pulled into his next big case when the groom at a wedding reception is found murdered in his hotel room. Could the groom's final words hold the key to the killer’s identity? Jersey needs their best detective to start digging."

Who are season 2's new cast members?

Adrian Edmondson (Rain Dogs, Midsomer Murders) has joined the cast as Nigel, a love interest for Zoë Wanamaker's Charlie, while Lesley Sharp (Red Eye, Before We Die) plays Monica, and Turlough Convery (Sanditon, Slow Horses) plays her son, Michael.

© UKTV / Colin Hutton Turlough Convery plays Michael

Meanwhile, Nicola is played by Camilla Beeput (The Tower, Hijack).

A release date has yet to be announced.