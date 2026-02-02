Viewers are 'hooked' on Yellowstone star's gripping new crime drama

Viewers who tuned into Sky's new crime drama, Under Salt Marsh, have hailed the series as "gripping" and "brilliant" following the two-episode premiere.

The six-part series stars Yellowstone actress Kelly Reilly as detective-turned-teacher Jackie Ellis, who makes a shocking discovery that forces her to reunite with her estranged police partner, Eric Bull, played by Trying actor Rafe Spall.

© Sky UK Under Salt Marsh premiered on Sky Atlantic on 30 January

Speaking to HELLO! at the show's London premiere in January, Kelly revealed what drew her to the role. "I was moved by it when I read it. I found it incredibly haunting," she said.

"When you see in the news about a child being taken when they were five, six years old, and 30 years later the parents are still wondering what happened to them, it's incredibly devastating.''

WATCH: The trailer for Under Salt Marsh

What have viewers said about the show?

After just two episodes, viewers are already glued to their screens. One person wrote: "Gripped by #UnderSaltMarsh. Clever, plotty, brilliant Welsh drama. Need all episodes now - so good," while another compared the series to ITV's hit drama Broadchurch, adding: "This has a Broadchurch feel to it. So far so good."

© Mike Marsland/Getty Images for S Kelly spoke to HELLO! at the London premiere

A third viewer penned: "Under Salt Marsh is a superb addition to Sky Atlantic's crime drama catalogue and one that deserves serious attention. Tense, emotionally rich, and beautifully shot, this is slow-burn television done right," while another praised the performances as "superb", adding: "the moody Welsh atmosphere has me hooked."

It's no surprise that viewers are loving the series. Not only does the show boast a seriously impressive cast list, but it comes from Little Door Productions (The Pact) and Sky Studios, which is known for its impressive list of original dramas, including Gangs of London and The Lazarus Project.

What is Under Salt Marsh about?

Set in the fictional Welsh town of Morfa Halen, the story takes place against the backdrop of a once-in-a-generation storm and follows teacher Jackie Ellis (Reilly), a former detective who changed careers after a devastating case which cost her both her career and family's trust. When she makes a shocking discovery, wounds of the three-year-old cold case are reopened.

© Sky / Little Door Rafe Spall and Kelly Reilly star in Under Salt Marsh

The synopsis continues: "Forced to reunite with her estranged police partner Eric Bull (Spall), Jackie is drawn back into an investigation that will shake Morfa Halen to its core. Together, they must confront a community haunted by secrets and fractured by grief, before the incoming storm washes away the evidence forever."

Who stars in Under Salt Marsh?

Starring alongside Kelly in Rafe in the drama is a list of major stars, including Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters), Naomi Yang (Chimerica), Dinita Gohil (Treason), Kimberley Nixon (The Guest), Harry Lawtey (Industry), Mark Stanley (Happy Valley), Dino Fetscher (Fool Me Once, Foundation), Lizzie Annis (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Extraordinary), Rhodri Meilir (Pren Ar y Bryn, Craith) and Julian Lewis Jones (House of the Dragon).

© Sky / Little Door Rafe Spall plays Eirc Bull

How to watch Under Salt Marsh

The first two episodes of Under Salt Marsh premiered exclusively on Sky Atlantic on 30 January, with the remaining four episodes set to be released weekly on Fridays until the finale on 27 February.

Viewers can tune in on Sky and NOW.