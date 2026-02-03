ITV's new cat-and-mouse detective drama promises a 'chilling' mystery

ITV has unveiled a first look at its upcoming six-part drama, Gone, starring Eve Myles (The Crow Girl, The Guest) and David Morrissey (The Long Shadow, Sherwood) – and it's definitely going on my TV watchlist this spring.

The series, which promises to be a "chilling mystery", follows a local school headmaster, Michael Polly (David Morrissey), who becomes the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance. What follows is a game of cat-and-mouse between Michael and the detective on his case, Annie Cassidy (Eve Myles).

The series comes to ITV this spring

The dramatic first look images provide a glimpse at the new series, showing Michael sitting on a panel at a press conference following his wife's disappearance, as well as a close-up of Annie in a police interview room.

Crime drama fans should put this one on their watchlist. Not only is the series penned by George Kay, who created Apple TV's tense thriller Hijack and ITV's gripping drama The Long Shadow, but it's also inspired by the careers of real detective Julie Mackay, the former DS for Gloucestershire Police, and ITV Crime Correspondent Robert Murphy, who has reported on some of the most complex cases in the West of England.

Plus, Gone's production team is well versed in bringing true-crime stories to life on-screen. BAFTA winning director Richard Laxton is known for his work on the historical drama Mrs Wilson and the two-part drama Honour, about the murder of honour killing victim Banaz Mahmod. Meanwhile, BAFTA-nominated executive producers Willow Grylls and Matt Sandford have credits on ITV's true-story inspired dramas Des and The Long Shadow, respectively.

The series follows a local school headmaster who becomes the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance

What is Gone about?

The Bristol-set drama follows Michael Polly, the local Headmaster of a prestigious private school and upstanding member of the community, who becomes the prime suspect in his wife Sarah's disappearance.

© ITV David Morrissey plays local school headmaster, Michael Polly

Michael is "inscrutable and likes order and precision in his working life," according to the synopsis. But when he encounters gutsy detective Annie Cassidy, a compulsive game of cat and mouse ensues as she "chips away at his veneer in search of the truth".

The synopsis concludes: "Beneath the surface of the mystery, lies a deeper exploration of trauma, trust and the legacy of elite institutions."

Who else stars in Gone?

Emma Appleton (The Road Trip, The Killing Kind) also stars in the series as Alana, Sarah and Michael's daughter who is a teacher at the school.

© ITV Eve Myles plays Detective Annie Cassidy

She's joined by Jennifer Macbeth (Maternal), Arthur Hughes (The Innocents), Nicholas Nunn (Rogue Heroes), Elliot Cowan (Foundation), Billy Barrett (The White Princess), Clare Higgins (The Sandman), Rupert Evans (The Village), Jodie McNee (Breathtaking) and Oscar Batterham (Obsession).

Gone will arrive this spring on ITV and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player. A release date has yet to be announced.