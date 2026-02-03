The Traitors star Stephen teases his next dream TV appearance: 'I'll be there in a flash'

It's been a busy few weeks for The Traitors star Stephen Libby, who recently split the £95,750 prize pot with fellow Traitor Rachel Duffy after winning the hit BBC programme hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night, Stephen and fellow contestant Harriet Tyce revealed what they've been up to since the finale aired. While Stephen is preparing for a well-earned rest after the whirlwind of his success, he also shared the dream TV show he'd love to appear on next.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells Stephen and Rachel in the final

What have Stephen and Harriet been doing since The Traitors?

Reflecting on his journey after the show, Stephen described the experience as "absolutely mental".

"On 31st December, I was a nobody," he said, before gesturing to Harriet. "She was already a very well respected author!"

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Harriet, Ben and Jack on The Traitors

Harriet added: "Yeah, but no one recognises you as an author. And now it's like people walk along and they're like, hang on, are you Harriet? I tried to say no and they didn't believe me, but Stephen is so distinctive."

The former cyber security consultant was also known for his stellar collection of outfits, one of which was even worn by style icon Harry Styles on tour.

"I'm done with jumpsuits," Stephen joked. "I can't afford any more, I've worn them all. They're all in the wardrobe now, so I need to wait until I get some new ones."

Stephen's dream TV appearance

When asked what TV show he's been loving recently, Stephen replied without hesitation: "If anyone wants to put me in the next season of Heated Rivalry, I'll be there in a flash. I do not do sports, but if they've got someone warming the benches or [anything], I'll be there."

The hit Canadian ice hockey romance series premiered in the UK on 10 January and has catapulted its leading stars, Hudson Williams and Connie Storrie, to international stardom. If creator Jacob Tierney is up for adding Stephen into the mix for the second instalment, consider us hooked already.

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams in Heated Rivalry

What's next for Stephen and Harriet?

While Stephen revealed he has left his job since winning The Traitors, he admitted he is keeping his options open.

"Honestly, I have no idea. I think the exciting thing is that there seems to be endless opportunities. But the first thing is I need to just relax for a wee bit. It's been a pretty busy month, so I'm looking to put my feet up, gather my thoughts and then see what comes next."

Meanwhile, Harriet shared that her new book, Witch Trial, is out on 26 February. "I write books, so it was an amazing opportunity to be on telly," Harriet said. "I love The Traitors, so to get the chance to take part was a dream come true."

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Harriet is a successful crime writer

Who would Stephen like to be in Celebrity Traitors?

When asked who he'd love to see in the celebrity version of The Traitors, Stephen's answer was simple.

"Lorraine Kelly," he confirmed. "Because I just think she's an absolute hun. She's such an angel and so sweet, and I would have to see her being a traitor. That would be the only iteration for me."