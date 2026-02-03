Netflix viewers need to binge-watch this 'genuinely shocking' crime drama in February

Calling all Netflix users! The hit crime drama, Whitechapel, is being removed from the streaming platform at the end of February, leaving viewers with just three weeks to watch all four seasons of the show.

The series, which stars Rupert Penry-Jones (Spooks), originally aired on ITV in 2009. It follows police detectives in London's Whitechapel district as they solve brutal murders that replicate historical crimes.

Why watch the show?

Rupert Penry-Jones and Phil Davis are brilliant in this moody and atmospheric drama, which will keep you glued with its suspenseful and twist-filled plot, set against the backdrop of a historic East London. A little edgier and perhaps a bit more creepy than your standard crime drama, Whitechapel uniquely blends the modern police procedural with historic and gothic themes, resulting in a gritty and thoroughly entertaining watch.

Plus, the series, which boasts an impressive 84 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, was watched by millions of viewers upon its initial release and has been hailed as "gripping" and "grizzly".

WATCH: The trailer for Whitechapel

Intrigued? Find out all about the show below…

What is Whitechapel about?

The series follows DI Joseph Chandler (Rupert Penry-Jones), DS Ray Miles (Phil Davis) and historian Edward Buchan (Steve Pemberton) as they investigate murders that echo historic crimes.

© Alamy Stock Photo Rupert Penry-Jones plays London detective, DI Joseph Chandler

In season one, a modern-day killer replicates the crimes of notorious 19th-century serial killer, Jack the Ripper. Together, DI Joseph and DS Ray must bring the copycat killer to justice.

Who stars in the series?

Rupert Penry-Jones (Persuasion, Spooks) leads the cast as D.I. Joseph Chandler, alongside Phil Davis (Trying, Poldark) as D.S. Ray Miles, Steve Pemberton (Happy Valley, Inside No.9) as Edward Buchan, Christopher Fulford (A Confession) as D.C. Fitzgerald and Johnny Harris (The Salisbury Poisonings) as D.C. Sanders.

© Getty Rupert Penry-Jones is known for his roles in Spooks and Persuasion

Other cast members include Sam Stockman (Holby City) as D.C. Emerson Kent, George Rossi (The Bill) as D.C. John McCormack and Alex Jennings (MobLand) as Commander Anderson.

What have viewers said about the series?

Viewers have praised the show as "gripping" with "genuinely shocking" scenes.

One person hailed the storylines as "compelling and well paced with some genuinely shocking scenes," describing the show as "gripping and quite excellent".

© BBC Studios/James Stack Steve Pemberton (pictured above in Inside No.9) also stars in the show

A second viewer penned: "I loved the characters and the story lines, and especially the history they brought into the series. It was a sad day for me when this series ended," while another described the show as "gritty," adding: "Beginning with a Jack the Ripper copycat was a stroke of genius. The twists and turns kept me interested and involved in the drama."

The series was met with mainly positive reviews, with The Guardian describing season one as an "enjoyable fug of bewilderment". Meanwhile, The Times said of series four: "You don't expect psychological profundity in what is essentially an entertaining romp, but a little character development wouldn't go amiss."

How to watch Whitechapel

Netflix users have until 26 February to watch Whitechapel before it leaves the platform. All four seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.