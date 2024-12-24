Sian Welby's sequin trousers are top of my NYE outfit list - and they're half price

Sian Welby has been stepping in for Cat Deeley on This Morning during the Christmas break, and as I tuned into Monday's show, I was immediately grabbing my phone to shop Sian's outfit - if you're still in need of a New Year's Eve outfit, she's bringing the goods.

I adore the 38-year-old's style choices, and her sequin trousers and complimentary silvery-grey top were giving party without OTT. Sian is a master of wearing the trends without looking like she's trying too hard - that's a skill if you ask me.

Sian Welby glitters in her sequin trousers on This Morning, with co-host Craig Doyle

I tracked Sian's silver sequin trousers down at Mint Velvet, and they're handily on sale reduced from £120 to just £59. With their light silver tones, I love that they're not too metallic but more a whisper of a metallic. The high rise fit is ideal for this time of year (sits comfortable higher on the waist, great for tucking in tops) and the subtle kick flare flows beautifully over a pointed boot or a strappy sandal. Plus slippers too, if your NYE party is more kitchen disco than swanky cocktail bar.

If you're worried about shipping and the trousers arriving in time for December 31, fear not - I found the same Mint Velvet trousers at John Lewis, which offer Next Day Delivery or Click + Collect to your local John Lewis or Waitrose store. You can order now and pick up after Boxing Day, in plenty of time for New Year's Eve.

They're available in all sizes on both John Lewis and Mint Velvet, from XS - XL.

Sian teamed hers with a fine grey short-sleeved knit from Reiss. It's unfortunately sold out, but I've found a very similar version at Mango, on sale for £25.99. I like how Sian has dressed down the top half of her outfit, and you could easily recreate it with a grey sweater or grey marl T-shirt that you probably have somewhere in your wardrobe.

Similarly, black or white and cream would work just as stylishly too and I think red would be a beautiful addition to the light grey hue. And I love the Insta-girlies who wear a crisp white shirt with their sequin flares - it looks effortlessly classic, in my opinion.

If your NYE plans are even more glam, go all out with a sequin top or silky cami. It's only NYE once a year, after all!