This Morning star Siân Welby welcomes a beautiful baby daughter – see first photos and name

It's baby bliss for radio host and presenter Siân Welby as she shared the news on Saturday 29 June that she and her partner, producer Jake Beckett, have a daughter.

The new mum took to Instagram, writing: "Here she is", next to a tearful emoji. Siân and Jake also shared three adorable photos of their bundle of joy.

© Instagram The newborn is so tiny!

The first was of the baby asleep in her cot, wearing a beige jumper with white stitching which announced her name, Ruby.

The other photos show both parents looking tired but happy as they have a cuddle with their daughter, captioned: "Our little Ruby."

© Instagram This is the 37-year-old's first child

Siân's Captial co-host Chris Stark commented: "Welcome to the world little Ruby. Cannot wait to meet you", while Capital wished the new parents well, writing: "Congratulations!!! She’s so precious."

Another of Siân's colleagues, Sonny Jay, also welcomed a baby recently, and commented: "Ruby & Mia are already besties and they don’t know it yet."

Siân initially announced her pregnancy live on air to co-hosts Roman Kemp and Chris, detailing the lengths she'd gone to in order to keep the pregnancy secret. She said: "I'm pregnant! I don’t know how I’ve managed to keep it from you for so long, but I am. It’s not a joke.

© Instagram Daddy-daughter bonding time

"Oh my God. The lies, the deceit. The mocktails. The stress I’ve gone through trying to pretend not to be drinking."

Capital Breakfast host and podcaster Jordan North will be covering for Siân while she enjoys maternity leave with her little one.

© Getty Jordan replaced Roman Kemp in April

Siân and Heart Breakfast producer Jake announced their engagement via social media in August, revealing that her husband-to-be had popped the question abroad.

"On Tuesday I thought we were just going on a boat trip!! Genuinely didn't see this coming. For once I am totally speechless. I didn't think it mattered until he asked me, and then suddenly it meant everything."

© Sian Welby/Instagram Big smiles all round

"Love you Jakey x. 15.8.23," she added, sharing a photo of the ecstatic couple and flashing a gorgeous ring.