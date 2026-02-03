Meet Open All Hours star Ronnie Barker's famous daughter

Ronnie Barker was a comedy legend during his life, known for hits like Porridge, Open All Hours and The Two Ronnies.

In 1956, Ronnie met stage manager Joy Tubb, and after a whirlwind marriage, the pair married nine months later in July 1957. The couple remained together until Ronnie's death in 2005, and during their marriage, they welcomed three children, sons Larry and Adam, and daughter Charlotte.

While all three of Ronnie's children followed him into the entertainment industry, it's his daughter Charlotte who has had the most illustrious career. Scroll down to find out all you need to know about the famous actress…

© Getty Images Ronnie and wife Joy welcomed three children

Ronnie's daughter Charlotte

Charlotte was born in 1962 in Wembley, with her family moving to Pinner during her youth. The budding actress studied drama at the Studio School of Speech and Drama before being selected as an entrant to the Royal National Theatre Youth Theatre Workshop.

In 1984, the star made her West End debut when she appeared as Lynne in Stepping Out. The star's talent was immediate, and she received the Lloyd Award for Best Newcomer the following year.

Charlotte has mostly continued as a theatre actress, securing roles in the likes of The Innocent Mistress, Teechers, The Children's Hour and A Little Princess.

However, the star has also appeared in several on-screen roles, including the likes of Fresh Fields, Birds of a Feather, Screaming and Miss Marple: At Bertram's Hotel. She even starred in an episode of Open All Hours alongside her famous father.

© Alamy Stock Photo Ronnie and Charlotte had a close bond

This wasn't the only time that the father and daughter had worked together, with Ronnie writing a play for her in 1998, titled Mum. Ronnie said at the time: "It is funny and sad and, I hope, moving. It is a showpiece for Charlotte."

Speaking of his daughter, the father-of-three added: "I think she is an excellent actress. She makes me cry and makes me laugh as well. But it is very difficult to get work, for actresses especially. There isn't the work about. This way she will be seen by many people, and it may lead to other things."

© Alamy Stock Photo Charlotte became a famous theatre actress

Sadly, the play was critically panned, although several reviews highlighted Charlotte's talents as an actress.

After Ronnie died in 2005, Charlotte gave a reading of a passage from Alice in Wonderland, one of the comedian's favourite books.