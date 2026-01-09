Grantchester star Robson Green's unconventional sleeping habit at Northumberland home

Forget eight hours of sleep – Robson Green needs just half of that. Speaking with The Telegraph, the Grantchester star opened up about his nightly routine in a day-in-the-life interview. Revealing how he spends his evenings, the actor said: "My guilty pleasure is eating gruyère cheese in bed while watching Family Guy or reading. My current book is Fatherland by Robert Harris. Four hours' sleep is usually enough for me. I get good-quality sleep where I live – in the middle of nowhere."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The actor revealed that he only needs four hours of sleep

Robson, who resides in a 350-year-old fisherman's cottage, known as Watersmeet, has frequently spoken about his love for the English countryside, which continues to bring him joy. "I'm surrounded by birdsong in Northumberland and that really cheers me up. The first words I utter are: Are you awake?, which wakes up my partner Zoila," Robson said of his mornings.

© Instagram Robson resides in the countryside

"I have a cold shower, which I've been doing for 25 years. (I have a warm one later.) You get a wonderful sensation of blood flow through your body. I moisturise with L'Oréal Power Age. If my skin feels great, I feel healthy. I don't drink or smoke anymore. I have two flat whites with extra shots and turn on Sky News."

Robson Green's Northumberland home

Robson purchased his home in Northumberland in 2012. The TV star, who lives with his partner Zoila Brozas, has shared some insights on the unique and historic property, which looks out onto the River Tyne.

Asked to name his favourite room in the property, the 61-year-old told The Sunday Times: "The conservatory, which I've added on. It has a 270-degree window that overlooks the river. I can see salmon leaping, kingfishers, otters, deer, and kestrels. I've got resident hedgehogs and stoats. It's spectacular to see them. I also have a telescope because I love gazing into the night sky. In Northumberland, we have some of the darkest skies in Europe."

© Getty Images Robson pictured with his partner Zoila

As for the interiors inside his home, Robson noted that he keeps things "rustic and minimal" with a "log-burning fire, three sofas, pictures by local artists and an enormous television" in the living room. As for his many fishing rods and flies, the TV star stores them in his designated man cave, which he describes as more like a "fishing museum".

© Instagram Robson's home overlooks the River Tyne

While Robson loves his home, the actor has been affected by flooding in the past. "In 2015, my house was under seven feet of water, destroyed in a flood. Everything precious and personal in my life, just washed away," he explained to Radio Times in 2017. "It was very painful, I was devastated. Not only were there salmon going down the Tyne that day, my three-piece suit was, too." With his property damaged, Robson was forced to spend a year and a half making repairs, including the installation of a brand new floor made from Northumberland stone, before being able to move back in.