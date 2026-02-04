'Phenomenal' crime drama hailed as 'best TV show of all time' is now on Netflix

Looking for an epic new crime drama to binge-watch this week? The hit TV series, Animal Kingdom, has just landed on Netflix, and it's currently climbing the platform's Top Ten TV chart.

The drama, which premiered on TNT back in 2016, is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name and follows a dangerous California crime family governed by respected matriarch Janine 'Smurf' Cody.

© Eddy Chen Finn Cole stars as J in Animal Kingdom

This gritty, high-stakes drama was watched by millions of viewers upon its debut and remains a favourite among fans thanks to its compelling cast of characters and fast-paced storyline. Who doesn't love a crime drama about a dysfunctional family? If you're a fan of shows like MobLand and Peaky Blinders, which both centre around complex but tight-knitted criminal families, then give Animal Kingdom a try.

Find out more about the show below…

WATCH: The trailer for Animal Kingdom

What is Animal Kingdom about?

The series centres around 17-year-old Joshua 'J' Cody, who moves in with his relatives in Southern California after his mother overdoses on heroin. He finds himself in the care of his estranged grandmother, Janine 'Smurf' Cody, who rules her sons with a "firm but, at times, emotionally incestuous hand," according to the synopsis.

It continues: "Her second in command is Barry 'Baz' Blackwell, whose power and position in the family is threatened by the return of Pope, Smurf's eldest son just released from prison. Smurf's tough, impulsive middle son, Craig, has a drug problem beginning to cloud his judgment and endanger the rest of the family, and Deran, the troubled and suspicious "baby" of the family struggles with accepting his sexual identity.

© TNT Ellen Barkin plays matriarch Smurf in Animal Kingdom

"Hovering on the edge of this less-than-idyllic household are J's girlfriend, Nicky Belmont and Baz's daughter, Lena. It isn't long after J's arrival that he finds his place within the dangerous family."

Who stars in the series?

Emmy and Tony winner Ellen Barkin (Letters to Juliet) leads the cast as the matriarch of the Cody family, alongside Scott Speedman (Felicity) as Baz, Shawn Hatosy (Reckless) as Andrew and Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders) as J.

© TNT The series is available on Netflix now

Also starring are Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Molly Gordon, Leila George and Carolina Guerra.

What have viewers and critics said about the show?

It's safe to say that the show is a favourite amongst crime drama fans, with some hailing the series as one of the "best TV series of all time".

One person penned in an online review: "One of the best shows I've ever seen. Animal Kingdom is Phenomenal! All 6 seasons - the show gets better and better as the seasons go on and the cast is fantastic! I binged watched all 6 seasons and I am so sad that I can't watch anymore," while another said they were "hooked" by the third episode.

© TNT Leila George plays a young version of Janine

The series was met with mostly positive reviews from TV critics. Deadline described the series as "gritty but gratuitous" while The Guardian commented on the "full barrage of antiheroes, bad behavior and bare butts that we've come to expect out of prestige television," adding that the show "looks fantastic" but noted that there "isn't anything that audiences haven't seen before".

How to watch Animal Kingdom

All six seasons are available to stream on Netflix now. The series is also available on the streaming service U.