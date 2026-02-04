Sherri Shepherd reveals health news as she breaks silence on talk show cancellation

Sherri Shepherd is dealing with more than just her talk show cancellation after sharing a health update with fans.

The 58-year-old broke her silence on Tuesday after it was announced that her daytime talk show, Sherri, was cancelled after four seasons.

Taking to Instagram to thank fans for their outpouring of love and support, Sherri revealed that after feeling unwell for the last few days, she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Wow! I am completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for me and The @sherrishowtv," she penned on Instagram alongside photos of supportive messages from fans.

"You might've noticed that yesterday and today I was struggling because I wasn't feeling up to speed. Well it turns out I have Covid," she continued.

Promising that she will address the show's cancellation fully once she feels better, Sherri added: "As soon as I feel better and return to the show, I will address all of the news that has come out.

"Until then, I am truly grateful that SHERRI has made such an impact on you! See ya soon."

Her followers were quick to comment with more messages of support, with one responding: "Sherri, your show brought real joy and laughs into people's homes. You did that! I know this is just a setup for something even greater. Elevation baby!"

A second said: "You're the best, Sherri! Wishing you so much success wherever you land! In the meantime, get better soon!" A third added: "Love you and love the show and pray for your healing and recovery."

Syndicated TV production company Debmar-Mercury revealed in a statement on Monday that Sherri would air its final episode in Fall 2026, after four successful seasons.

"This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd," said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus.

"We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms," they concluded.

The show, which has been nominated for six Daytime Emmy Awards, debuted in 2022, taking over the time slot of The Wendy Williams Show.

She previously shared her excitement with fans when the show was renewed for a fourth season. "I don't take it for granted that people welcome me into their homes daily," she said in a statement.

"I work so hard to bring escapism to viewers' lives through joy, laughter and inspiration, and I'm grateful that the audience has embraced what we do. I look forward to raising the bar and turning up the volume as we plan for our season four return."

The future of Sherri's peers in the daytime talk show space has been thrown into doubt following the news that both Sherri and Kelly Clarkson, who hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show, will no longer be on our screens. Other notable daytime TV faces include Tamron Hall, Jennifer Hudson and Drew Barrymore.