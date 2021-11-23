Wendy Williams sparks concern as Sherri Shepherd named as her replacement until next year The star's fans are desperate to know how she is

Wendy Williams received an outpouring of love and support after The View's Sherri Shepherd stepped in to replace her on her talk show.

The star announced back in September that she was taking time off due to "ongoing health issues," and she is yet to return.

Now, it has been confirmed that Sherri will take over as guest host at least until next year and it's sent Wendy's fans into a tailspin.

WATCH: Wendy Williams opens up about her ex-husband's affairs

The announcement on The Wendy Williams Show's Instagram was upbeat reading: "You asked for it and we delivered. We’re thrilled to announce that @sherrieshepherd is making her highly-anticipated return to guest host 'The Wendy Williams Show' on Monday, December 13.

"Sherri will take over hosting duties through Friday, December 17 before the holiday hiatus. Drop some in the comments to show your love for Sherri."

But despite the uplifting words, her fans expressed just how worried they are for Wendy and begged for an update.

The Wendy Williams Show announced Sherri as guest host

"We Miss Wendy and praying for her," wrote one, while a second urged: "Can we have an update on Wendy please," and a third went as far as to say: "Some proof of life please."

There were sad face and tearful emojis and many more pleaded for further information on Wendy's wellbeing.

Earlier this month, she broke her silence when she took to Instagram with a message: "HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic.

"I'm making progress but it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected.

Sherri has had a successful guest hosting gig and shared the news on Instagram

"I'm a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready."

Wendy continued: "I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back.

"Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me.

"I love spending my mornings with you all and I'm doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching."

